Texas Public Employees Association Recognizes Texas Representative for Her Contributions During the 87th Legislative Session

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Public Employees Association (TPEA), the largest nonpartisan association for active and retired Texas state employees, recently honored state Representative Claudia Ordaz-Perez with an award for her dedication to restoring the Employees Retirement System (ERS) pension fund.

"Representative Ordaz-Perez was vital in tackling the pension fund debt," said Executive Director Ann Bishop. "We are happy to recognize Rep. Ordaz-Perez for her dedication to protecting quality benefits for hundreds of thousands of essential Texas employees and retirees."

"I am thrilled to accept this award from our valuable state employees," said Ordaz Perez. "They work incredibly hard to serve the people of Texas and oftentimes do not receive the support they deserve. The family leave pool is a concept that has been seen in the private and public sector and our state employees should receive the same benefit, particularly since it comes at no cost to the state. Working parents and families are the backbone of Texas's workforce and state agencies' policies must reflect that."

TPEA was instrumental in the creation of the ERS pension fund and health insurance for state employees and retirees. Most recently, the association lobbied for the additional monies necessary to both address an almost $15B debt and move the ERS pension fund toward actuarial soundness.

About The Texas Public Employees Association:

Founded in 1946, the Texas Public Employees Association (TPEA) is the largest association for active and retired state employees, and is focused on promoting and preserving the salaries and quality benefits enjoyed by hardworking state employees who are essential to the health and functionality of our state. For more information, visit https://www.tpea.org/.

