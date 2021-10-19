Accuray Unveils VOLO™ Ultra, the Latest Innovation for the Radixact® System, at ASTRO 2021 Showcases Multiple Forward-Looking Radiotherapy Solutions Designed to Enhance the Treatment Experience for Medical Care Teams and Their Patients

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today the company is showcasing its new VOLO™ Ultra for the Radixact® System, at ASTRO 2021. VOLO Ultra, a new way of planning with the Accuray Precision® Treatment Planning System, enables users to plan with ease, optimize with quality, and deliver treatments with efficiency. The American Society for Radiation Oncology's (ASTRO) 63rd annual meeting will take place October 24-27, 2021, in Chicago. Accuray will be in attendance at booth #403, sharing information on how its novel CyberKnife® and Radixact platforms and advanced software solutions can help expand the curative potential of radiation therapy.

Accuray Incorporated (PRNewsFoto/Accuray Incorporated) (PRNewsFoto/Accuray Incorporated)

"Accuray is thrilled to attend ASTRO 2021 and have the opportunity to engage with our valued customers. We are focused on positioning them for success in an ever evolving healthcare environment," said Suzanne Winter, president of Accuray. "Our artificial intelligence (AI)-driven Synchrony® 4D dynamic delivery technology on the CyberKnife and Radixact Systems, ClearRT™ imaging, and VOLO Ultra are making it easier than ever to provide precise and accurate radiation treatments - but we aren't stopping here. We continue to pursue the development of game-changing innovations that have the potential to bring a paradigm shift in radiation delivery and patient outcomes."

Accuray ASTRO 2021 Highlights: Unique Advances in Software and Imaging Solutions

VOLO Ultra* : VOLO Ultra is the latest evolution of our planning solution, the Accuray Precision Treatment Planning System. It helps accelerate Radixact and TomoTherapy ® treatments so clinicians can treat more patients each day. It includes a state-of-the-art optimizer with a modern and fast gradient-based algorithm, designed to provide optimal plan quality for every treatment.

ClearRT helical fan-beam kVCT imaging** : ClearRT is a one-of-a-kind imaging solution integrated with the Radixact System - a true workhorse system - to produce exceptional diagnostic-like quality CT images, quickly and cost-effectively. ClearRT offers the widest and longest field of view enabling clinicians to see more, know more and do more, and providing a new level of precision and accuracy in the treatment of almost any indication that would benefit from radiotherapy, from the simplest to the most complex.

RayStation*** for the CyberKnife**** robotic radiosurgery platform: RayStation treatment planning support for the robotic CyberKnife M6™ and S7™ Systems will help enable clinicians to create treatment plans for these advanced systems and other conventional radiotherapy devices using the same software solution. RayStation will make it easier to seamlessly integrate the CyberKnife System within a radiation oncology department, increasing access to the only device capable of delivering sub-millimetric stereotactic treatments anywhere in the body with speed, efficiency and accuracy - all without the need for human intervention.

Symposium: Go ITV-free and Gating-free with Accuray

October 26 th , 2021, at 12:15 pm CT in Theater 1, Innovation Hub

Hear how Synchrony® enables ITV-free and gating-free approaches to stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) treatments. Three practitioners will share their real-world clinical experiences using Synchrony® with the Radixact® and CyberKnife® Systems.

Click here for more information or to register for the symposia.

Accuray Exchange in Radiation Oncology (AERO™) Sessions: Daily Throughout the Meeting

The 15-minute talks on best practices will be offered in the AERO bar within the Accuray booth. All presentations will be available on AccurayExchange.com. Topics include:

Rationale and overview of CyberKnife prostate SBRT

Efficiency gains with CyberKnife VOLO™ optimizer: A user's perspective

VOLO™ Ultra, a new way of planning with Accuray Precision ® Treatment Planning System, architected to accelerate

Implementing ClearRT™ for the Radixact System

CyberKnife Synchrony approach for pancreas treatments

The impact of the Radixact with Synchrony on patient treatments

Introducing CyberKnife planning on RayStation ®

Brainlab Elements: improved target definition through automation

*VOLO™ Ultra Option for Accuray Precision® Treatment Planning System is 510(k) cleared. It is not CE marked and availability is subject to regulatory clearance or approval in some markets.

**ClearRT™ Helical kVCT Imaging for the Radixact® Treatment Delivery System is not available for sale in all markets. ClearRT may be subject to international regulatory approval or licensing processes such that the availability of these products may vary according to geographical location.

***RayStation: Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

****Accuray CyberKnife® System: 510(k) cleared. Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

About Accuray

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to new products and innovations, clinical applications, clinical results, patient experiences and patient outcomes. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the operations of the company and those of its customers and suppliers, the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products; the company's ability to develop new products or improve existing products to meet customers' needs; the company's ability to anticipate or keep pace with changes in the marketplace and the direction of technological innovation and customer demands and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 17, 2021, and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts :

Beth Kaplan Christy Maginn Public Relations Director, Accuray Havas +1 (408) 789-4426 +1 (703) 297-7194 bkaplan@accuray.com christina.maginn@havas.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated