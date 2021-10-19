Utilizing first-of-its-kind advanced AI-based technology built for the small commercial market, the insurance agency is bringing the best to the smallest.

Meet Gild Insurance: The Revolutionary Company Making Business Insurance Easy & Personal For Enterprising Individuals Utilizing first-of-its-kind advanced AI-based technology built for the small commercial market, the insurance agency is bringing the best to the smallest.

DAYTON, Ohio, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gild Insurance, a nationally licensed, digital independent insurance agency serving the small commercial property and casualty market, is shaking up the small business insurance industry with its online quote-to-bind services, available 24/7/365. Their artificial intelligence-based digital services offer the knowledge, personalization and trustworthiness of a local agent, available when business owners need it and how they want it.

Gild Insurance Agency logo

"We know small business owners, entrepreneurs, soloprenuers and freelancers don't work a normal nine to five, so their insurance shouldn't either," said Mary Duggan Hoeprich, founder and CEO of Gild Insurance. "There are 31.7 million small businesses in our country1 and we firmly believe they're essential to the character and success of communities across the nation. The current insurance market is built for larger corporations and isn't designed to overcome distribution challenges for small enterprises and individuals. Gild Insurance eliminates the pain points and innovates the current process, without losing knowledge and personal connection."

By leveraging an algorithmic end-to-end risk assessment and analyzing the specific business risks of the customer, Gild Insurance is more than an aggregator. Gild is moving consumers beyond simplistic online price shopping to offer a personalized experience, but on the business owner's terms. Gild Insurance is not a marketplace, it is a truly digital independent insurance agency composed of qualified insurance professionals who know the industry.

"At Gild Insurance, the artificial digital assistant is Gildber, a friendly dog bot with a human touch, delivering the feel of a face-to-face interaction. With Gildber's help, Gild is taking the industry beyond online forms, policy aggregators and superficial phonetree interactions," said Duggan Hoeprich. "Whereas it may take up to several weeks for a traditional agent to pinpoint, quote, and bind an appropriate insurance coverage, Gild's technology reduces this timeframe to minutes. Gildber asks the questions an agent would, and then some, to find tailored solutions rapidly, no matter what time of day."

With extensive knowledge of the market, Gild Insurance has partnered with best-in-class national insurance providers who take care of clients from beginning to end. These specialized partners are truly invested in high-quality products and customer care – people clients can trust long after selecting a policy.

In a 2018 study by S&P Global Market Intelligence, 89% of small businesses surveyed were buying insurance directly from an agent, typically over the phone or in person. Gild Insurance wants to streamline this process for entrepreneurs, soloprenuers, small businesses, microbusinesses and freelancers to give them their valuable time back. Few companies can offer a fast and easy process, but the expertise and personalization of its digital service is what sets Gild Insurance apart.

To learn more about the first company in the small commercial insurance space to use this AI-based technology, their trusted partners and to start chatting with Gildber, visit www.yourgild.com.

About Gild Insurance

Gild Insurance Agency is a nationwide, digital insurance agency specifically designed for microbusinesses, freelancers, and solopreneurs. Gild Insurance brings a modern, personal approach to commercial insurance, built especially for those businesses. Through provider partnerships, Gild presents coverage options to address the diverse risks these smaller businesses face that are personalized to offer high caliber service, with the latest technology options. All of these features are typically reserved for larger, high-net-worth businesses, something Gild Insurance is working to change. For more information, visit www.yourgild.com or contact us at thoughts@yourgild.com.

1 According to the 2020 Small Business Profile report by the U.S. Small Business Administration

