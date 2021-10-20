OncoSec Provides Business Update

PENNINGTON, N.J. and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) (the "Company" or "OncoSec"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer, today announced that Chris Twitty, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will be stepping down to pursue a new opportunity with a private oncology company.

Margaret Dalesandro, Ph.D., Chair of the Board of Directors and Member of the Leadership Committee of OncoSec, remarked, "On behalf of the Board of Directors and the other members of the Leadership Committee, we are grateful to Dr. Twitty for leading OncoSec's R&D team over the last five years and we thank him for his contributions to our significant progress towards bringing TAVO to patients."

Sandra Aung, Ph.D., Chief Clinical Development Officer, added, "We continue to be encouraged with the maturing data from the KEYNOTE-695 study and look forward to engaging with the health authorities on what we believe is an effective therapy for these patients with no standard of care options."

The formal analysis of KEYNOTE-695 and top-line results of the primary endpoint, Overall Response Rate (ORR) by blinded independent central review (BICR) based on RECIST, will be announced in the first quarter of 2022.

TAVO™ updated data from the KEYNOTE-695 clinical trial will be made available at 7am EST on Friday, November 12, 2021, in a poster presentation at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting in Washington D.C. The SITC poster presentation is # 383, entitled: 'Durable responses with intratumoral electroporation of plasmid interleukin 12 plus pembrolizumab in patients with advanced melanoma progressing on an anti-PD-1 antibody: updated data from Keynote 695.' OncoSec will make the poster presentation available on its website following publication at SITC 2021 and will host a SITC symposium KOL webinar on November 12 at 7am EST for SITC attendees and investors. Please click here to register for the webinar.

Dr. Herbert Kim Lyerly, Duke University School of Medicine, OncoSec Board of Directors and Member of the Leadership Committee, added, "As an oncologist focused on intra-tumoral cytokine immunotherapies, TAVO™ is an active drug with a remarkable safety profile, which will serve a PD-1 refractory patient population for whom there are no approved therapies. We are excited to update the community at SITC 2021."

There will also be updated TAVO™ data from the ongoing KEYNOTE-890 clinical trial at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), December 7-10, 2021, in a poster presentation abstract #2196, entitled: 'Trial in progress: Phase 2 study of intratumoral plasmid interleukin-12 (tavokinogene telseplasmid; TAVO™) plus electroporation in combination with pembrolizumab with or without chemotherapy in patients with inoperable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (KEYNOTE-890/OMS-I141).' OncoSec will make the poster available on its website following publication at SABCS 2021.

Lastly, regarding the CEO search, the Leadership Committee continues to meet with high quality candidates and expects to name a new CEO in the near-term.

About OncoSec Medical Incorporated

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (the "Company," "OncoSec," "we" or "our") is a biotechnology company focused on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. OncoSec's lead immunotherapy investigational product candidate – TAVO™ (tavokinogene telseplasmid) – enables the intratumoral delivery of DNA-based interleukin-12 (IL-12), a naturally occurring protein with immune-stimulating functions. The technology, which employs electroporation, is designed to produce a controlled, localized expression of IL-12 in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to target and attack tumors throughout the body. OncoSec has built a deep and diverse clinical pipeline utilizing TAVO™ as a potential treatment for multiple cancer indications either as a monotherapy or in combination with leading checkpoint inhibitors; with the latter potentially enabling OncoSec to address a great unmet medical need in oncology: anti-PD-1 non-responders. Results from recently completed clinical studies of TAVO™ have demonstrated a local immune response, and subsequently, a systemic effect as either a monotherapy or combination treatment approach along with an acceptable safety profile, warranting further development. In addition to TAVO™, OncoSec is identifying and developing new DNA-encoded therapeutic candidates and tumor indications for use with its new Visceral Lesion Applicator (VLA), to target deep visceral lesions, such as liver, lung or pancreatic lesions. For more information, please visit www.oncosec.com.

TAVO™ is a trademark of OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

