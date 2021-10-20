Viasat Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced it issued its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, detailing the Company's ESG strategy, initiatives and key performance metrics. The Company plans to share updated ESG progress on an annual basis.

"We are on a journey to connect the world using sustainable, responsible and inclusive business practices, and the launch of our first ESG report reinforces the commitment our leadership and global team has made to better understand our impact on the world," said Melinda Kimbro, chief people officer at Viasat. "Our focus is on continuous improvement - which we believe will be achieved by integrating ESG principles into our global business strategies, and by continuing to foster a culture of transparency, innovation and creativity."

The report outlines Viasat's approach to a responsible ESG framework, and includes policies, metrics and programs across four key areas:

Putting people first : Viasat is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive culture; supporting and protecting its employees; providing opportunities for employees to learn and grow; and encouraging employee engagement to continuously improve the overall employee experience.

Powering connections : Viasat's global growth is grounded in its ability to bring digital and social inclusion through the delivery of powerful communications and connectivity experiences. Keeping customers connected—whether in a hard-to-reach community, a commercial aircraft, on the battlefield or at home during a global pandemic—is a top company priority.

Protecting the planet : Viasat is taking action to reduce the environmental impact of its operations. The Company has taken critical first steps to understand and measure the impact of its actions on the planet; has demonstrated thought leadership and responsible use of space; and has shown a commitment to using resources responsibly across the organization.

Leading with integrity: Viasat employs robust corporate governance frameworks, which have built a long-standing history of trust among its stakeholders. The Company believes in following honest, transparent, and ethical business practices and works diligently to ensure compliance in key categories including human rights, conflict minerals among others.

Viasat's ESG report is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). The report provides details and metrics on the priority issues as defined by internal and external stakeholder analysis, including: business continuity, corporate governance, diversity and inclusion, ethical conduct, product stewardship, supply chain management and talent management and engagement.

To read Viasat's full ESG report, please visit the Company's website, here.

