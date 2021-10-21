Antengene to Host its First R&D Days on November 16 and November 18, 2021

Antengene to Host its First R&D Days on November 16 and November 18, 2021

Virtual Event (in English) on November 16

On Site Event with Live Webcast (in Mandarin) on Nov 18

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing global first-in-class and/or best-in-class therapeutics in hematology and oncology, today announced that it will host its first R&D Day for the investment community to review Antengene's R&D pipeline and important updates.

(PRNewsfoto/Antengene Corporation Limited)

Antengene's R&D Day will include presentations from Dr. Jay Mei, Founder, Chairman and CEO; Mr. John Chin, Chief Business Officer; Dr. Kevin Lynch, Chief Medical Officer; Dr. Bo Shan, Chief Scientific Officer, and other Company management.

The meetings will be held virtually in English on November 16, 2021, and on-site in Mandarin on November 18, 2021. A live webcast will be available on the Antengene website under "Investor Relations", on the Event Calendar page.

To attend the event, please register in advance at links below:

R&D Day English Session – Virtual Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Time: 8:30 am – 11: 30 am, Eastern Time / 9:30 pm – 12: 30 am, Beijing Time

Register at: https://www.micecube.com/sign/pfrKl2

R&D Day Mandarin Session – Live Webcast of On-Site Meeting

Date: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Time: 1:30 pm – 5:30 pm , Beijing Time

Register at: https://www.micecube.com/sign/hylbfK

If you are planning to attend in-person, please contact Antengene investor relations. Email: ir@antengene.com

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) is a leading clinical-stage R&D- driven biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative medicines for oncology and other life-threatening diseases. Antengene aims to provide the most advanced anti-cancer drugs to patients in the Asia Pacific Region and around the world. Since beginning operation in 2017, Antengene has obtained 16 investigational new drug (IND) approvals, submitted 6 new drug applications (NDAs) in multiple Asia Pacific markets, with the NDA for selinexor in South Korea already approved through a priority review process. Leveraging partnerships as well as in-house drug discovery, Antengene has built a broad and expanding pipeline of 13 clinical and pre-clinical assets, comprising 8 global rights assets and 5 assets with rights for Asia Pacific markets including the Greater China region. Driven by its vision of "Treating Patients Beyond Borders", Antengene is committed to addressing significant unmet medical needs by discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutics.

Media Inquiries:

E-mail: peter.qian@antengene.com

Investor Inquiries:

Email: ir@antengene.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Antengene Corporation Limited