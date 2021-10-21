LG Enlists OkCupid And Phoebe Robinson To Help Shoppers Find Their 'Laundry Love' Match Sponsored by OkCupid, New Matchmaking Quiz Uses Relationship Insights to Reimagine the Home Appliance Buyer's Guide

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA, a leader in home appliances, and OkCupid, the authority in matchmaking, have joined forces to create the "LG Laundry Love Lab, sponsored by OkCupid"—an interactive quiz that identifies your perfect laundry appliance match based on your personal habits, style and laundry preferences. LG tapped comedian and ultimate wing woman Phoebe Robinson as the "Love Guru" to guide love seekers on their journey to discovering their ideal match amongst LG's expansive line of top-rated washers and dryers available in your choice of configuration – from front-load to top-load and even combination units – with premium finish options.

In addition to finding the perfect washer and dryer, users will gain personal insights into how their laundry habits may be affecting their love life. According to data from OkCupid, singles on OkCupid who said they do their laundry themselves received more than 70 percent more conversations, almost 60 percent more likes, and five percent more matches than people who had someone else do their laundry.1

"At OkCupid, our goal is to help people find love and happiness through meaningful connections using our one-of-a-kind algorithm that matches you on what actually matters," said Melissa Hobley, global chief marketing officer at OkCupid. "Laundry has definitely proven to be a hot button issue in relationships and we love that LG is tackling the topic in a fun, unexpected way while also offering a useful tool to help people discover their laundry love. Working with LG on this quiz was a natural fit, and we can't wait to see the laundry love matches that come out of this."

As LG's official "Laundry Love Guru," comedian and author Phoebe Robinson will guide hopefuls along their journey to finding their LG Laundry Love match, doling out tips and advice along the way. In a series of video shorts, Robinson will share her hot takes on how to do laundry day right, the LG way – and hilariously help users learn more about their laundry destiny.

53% of consumers say they feel overwhelmed when shopping for a new laundry appliance.2 A fresh approach to the traditional home appliance buyer's guide, the LG Laundry Love Lab is designed to compel shoppers to think differently about their laundry habits and preferences – and make finding the right appliance fun instead of a chore. Utilizing OkCupid's methodology and consumer insights gathered from its matchmaking questionnaire, LG developed the quiz to mirror OkCupid's dating platform to match shoppers with their ideal laundry appliance type.

"When it comes to laundry, we know that people are passionate about what they love and what they don't – but they also feel that shopping for a washer and dryer can be overwhelming," shared Gail Conroy, senior director of marketing, LG Electronics USA. "With our Laundry Love Lab, LG is rewriting the traditional buyer's guide with a fun, interactive experience that helps people find the right LG laundry appliance to fit their homestyle – and with LG's expansive award-winning portfolio, shoppers don't have to settle. Finding your perfect match is easy."

LG is America's most reliable line of home appliances3 and no matter your laundry love language, LG's top-rated washers and dryers are the perfect partners. Shoppers can fall in love with their choice of front and top-load models with advanced cleaning and fabric sanitization features—including steam washers that are CERTIFIED asthma and allergy friendly® by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

WM4500HBA ) deliver a complete clean, even for big loads in under 30 minutes. 4 For the busy laundry lover looking to save time, TurboWash front-load washers (such as the) deliver a complete clean, even for big loads in under 30 minutes.

WKEX200HBA ), featuring a full-size dryer above a washer in a sleek single unit design for large capacity in the half the floor space. Those who desire more space in the laundry room should check out LG's new vertical laundry solution, LG WashTower (), featuring a full-size dryer above a washer in a sleek single unit design for large capacity in the half the floor space.

WT7000CW; WT7150CW) or new agitator models (WT7305; WT7005) that update the classic pole agitator with next-level technology to modernize laundry day. Top-load lovers can enjoy the benefits of advanced performance in their choice of high efficiency impeller models () or new agitator models () that update the classic pole agitator with next-level technology to modernize laundry day.

To find your perfect laundry match and get a chance to win the LG laundry machine of your dreams,5 visit the LG Laundry Love Lab, sponsored by OkCupid at LGLaundryLoveLab.com today.

