Martin Robert, PhD. Joins Pleio, Inc. to Energize Innovation in Patient Engagement

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pleio, Inc announced today that Martin Robert will head up their new Product innovation lab. "We're pretty excited to have Martin join our team," said CEO Michael Oleksiw. "Martin is a brilliant scientist, creative catalyst and champion for product, and brings a unique set of skills and experience that will be incredibly valuable to our business as we continue our trajectory of innovation fueled growth."

(PRNewsfoto/Pleio, Inc.)

Pleio, Inc. meets patient demands and hires a new PhD to leverage AI innovation and product development.

Over the last 25 years, Martin has worked in specialized medical education and communications companies to blaze trails in innovation and new product development.

As a recognized innovator, he has collaborated with major medical professional associations and academic institutions in Canada, the United States, and Europe in the exploration and elaboration of leading-edge digital solutions. He led the production of hundreds of award-winning training, education, and communication programs targeting physicians and patients.

"Martin's mastery of communication strategies, AI and cognitive science is nothing short of unique, powerful and well aligned with our aspirations. His proven leadership, down to earth demeanor and collaborative spirit are inspirational" stated Oleksiw.

"In addition, Martin is results-oriented, customer service focused, and has a proven ability to manage large scale projects with multidisciplinary teams. Acknowledged for his creativity, leadership, knowledge of emerging technologies, and communication skills, he is a perfect addition to our team."

Pleio is a leading patient support company focused on "patients as people" to help close the adherence gaps and drive better patient engagement.

"Joining the Pleio team allows me to leverage 25 years in developing digital products in life sciences to drive further expansion and innovation in our UXP area. My passion pivots on how content, design, and human psychology work together to craft exceptional patient engagements. Working with a group of people that bring so much energy and genuine care in delivering an exceptional patient journey really excites me. I am looking forward to working with the team to take things to the next level," comments Robert.

Martin holds a Bachelor in Communication Studies from Université Laval (Marketing / Market Research), a Masters in Educational Technologies and Instructional Design (Artificial Intelligence / UX) from the same institution, and a Doctorate in Sciences and Technologies Education (Cognitive Sciences / Task Analysis) from the Université de Montréal.

About Pleio, Inc.

Pleio, Inc. is a personalized patient support platform that strives to solve the $300 billion adherence problem impacting healthcare today. Founded in 2011, the company offers a unique hybrid human-digital engagement solution to support medication management for patients. Pleio's network of pharmacy partners extends the care of the pharmacy team by connecting patients with the support they need to navigate through the complexities of chronic condition medications. Through a proprietary LIFT®, technology approach, Pleio brings science into the art of human engagement utilizing behavioral data science to deliver a personalized patient journey. Pleio is fully HIPAA and TCPA compliant. For more information, visit www.pleio.com or follow Pleio, Inc. on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pleio, Inc.