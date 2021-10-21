New RealPlayer Mobile app for Android and iOS empowers users to download, transfer, access, and enjoy their videos wherever they want

SEATTLE, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNetworks® (NASDAQ: RNWK), a leader in groundbreaking digital media software and services, is proud to introduce RealPlayer Mobile. The new RealPlayer Mobile empowers users to download, transfer, access, and enjoy their videos wherever they want, and is immediately available worldwide for Android and iOS users for free.

RealPlayer for Windows and RealPlayer Mobile library views

Effortlessly transfer videos to your PC and access your media anywhere. Stream. Sync. Download. Cast to big screen.

"For years, customers have been asking us to deliver a great version of RealPlayer for their Mobile devices. Today, we're delivering," said Rob Glaser, founder and CEO of RealNetworks. "The RealPlayer Mobile app puts you in control of your media – allowing you to access and enjoy your video library on your PC, your phone, and your TV... whenever and wherever works best for you."

The newest versions of RealPlayer for Windows and RealPlayer Mobile are tightly integrated so users can take their media library on the road. Users can now access, stream and sync their media even when not connected to their home network—making personal and favorite videos never more than a click away.

RealPlayer Mobile app enables a new way to share and enjoy your videos with others

Imagine going over to a friend's house and talking about that hilarious video of you two performing in a talent show years ago. RealPlayer makes it a snap to watch it together. Simply open RealPlayer Mobile, and with just one click, access that video in your RealPlayer library across town on your home PC. Then, cast it to your friend's big screen TV for all to enjoy, using RealPlayer Mobile. Now everyone can relive that funny act together!

Play, stream, and cast your videos to the big screen

Cast your videos to your Smart TV or to any Chromecast compatible device. Stream from RealPlayer Mobile or RealPlayer for Windows and enjoy your content with big picture and sound. Show and share your own personal videos to your friends in a new way, anywhere and anytime.

Easy and fast video downloads

Download videos from thousands of sites, including YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook! Tag videos on your phone with RealPlayer Mobile, and they will automatically be added to your RealPlayer PC library; or use the easiest video downloader in RealPlayer for Windows.

Take your media library on the road with RealPlayer Mobile. Access, stream and sync securely even when not connected to your home network – your videos are never more than a click away. Sync videos you've taken on your phone directly and seamlessly to your PC. Keep your content safe and accessible with optional Cloud back-up.

AVAILABILITY

RealPlayer Mobile is immediately available worldwide as a free app for Apple and Android devices in the Apple iOS App and Google Play stores. This newest version of RealPlayer for Windows is available for immediate download at: www.real.com .

About RealNetworks

Building on a legacy of digital media expertise and innovation, RealNetworks® has created a new generation of products that employ best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance and secure our daily lives. SAFR® ( safr.com ) is the world's premier facial recognition platform for live video. Leading in real-world performance and accuracy as evidenced in testing by NIST, SAFR enables new applications for security, convenience, analytics, and powers MaskCheck™ ( getmaskcheck.com ), and RealPlayer® ( real.com ). Kontxt™ ( kontxt.com ) is the foremost platform for categorizing A2P messages to help mobile carriers build customer loyalty and drive new revenue through text message classification and antispam. For more information, visit: www.realnetworks.com .

Media Contact:

Lisa Amore, Amore PR for RealNetworks. Mobile: 206-954-8006. lisa@amorepr.com

