Schmitt Industries Announces New AR2700 Long-Range Sensor

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schmitt Industries' (NASDAQ: SMIT) Acuity Laser is proud to announce the AR2700 High-Speed Long-Range Sensor, their highest speed long range sensor to date. This ultra-compact rangefinder is eye-safe and can measure natural targets up to 70 meters away or to retroreflective targets 270 meters away.

A time-of-flight rangefinder, the AR2700 measures distance with a rapidly pulsing collimated laser beam that creates an infrared spot on a target surface. With an ultracompact design, the AR2700 is used by equipment manufacturers for applications that demand very high sampling rates.

VERSATILE, HIGH-SPEED APPLICATIONS

The AR2700 High-Speed Long-Range Sensor is offered as a ready-to-use device with industry standard housing. Designed for measurements of moving targets, the distance sensor is ideal for detecting objects in industrial automation or for monitoring defined areas in transport and logistics applications. Typical applications for the AR2700 include:

Bridge crane monitoring

Trolley positioning

Altitude measurements

Many others

Its high sampling rate and ultra-compact case make it ideal for industrial scanning applications and OEM installations with a tight fit.

A SUITE OF LONG-RANGE SENSORS

The AR2700 is one of five long range offerings from Acuity Laser. Each product fits a pre-selected criterion of needs, and the AR2700 fills the following needs:

High speed with sampling rates up to 40 kHz

Measurement ranges up to 70 m ( 270 m with reflective targets)

Accurate to within ± 60 mm

Eye-safe, infrared laser (Class 1) that is designed for industrial environments with NEMA-4, IP67 enclosure ratings

Operating temperature between -40 °C and +60 °C

Exact details and product specifications on the AR2700 High-Speed Long Range Sensor can be found on the Acuity Laser website at the following link, along with downloadable PDF datasheets and user manuals: https://www.acuitylaser.com/product/laser-sensors/long-range-sensors/ar2700-high-speed-long-range-sensor/

For any inquiries or more information on this product, please reach out to Acuity Laser at sales@acuitylaser.com

ABOUT ACUITY LASER:

Acuity Lasers is a division under Schmitt Industries Inc. Acuity Laser was founded in 1992 to develop laser distance sensors and laser measurement systems for industrial and OEM use. Today our sensors are used in a wide range of industrial applications including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part and surface inspection. We serve a wide range of customers, including clients in production industries, system integrators, and OEM customers. Visit us at www.AcuityLaser.com

SOURCE Schmitt Industries, Inc.