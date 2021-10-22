Sheba Medical Center To Create 'Hospital Of The Future' Simulation Space Focusing On Digital Health And Home Healthcare As First Innovation Partner At SciTech Scity In Jersey City Liberty Science Center and Largest Hospital System in Israel make announcement at groundbreaking for first-of-its-kind 30-acre City of Tomorrow

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A cutting-edge high-tech hospital simulation space designed to showcase the future of digital health and home healthcare is coming to Jersey City from Israel.

At the groundbreaking today for SciTech Scity, the 30-acre "City of Tomorrow" innovation campus that Liberty Science Center is developing to launch and grow world-changing science and technology companies and reimagine public school science education, LSC's President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Hoffman and Dr. Eyal Zimlichman, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Innovation Officer at Sheba Medical Center, announced that Sheba will become the first Innovation Partner and first international tenant at SciTech Scity. With New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop as witnesses, Mr. Hoffman and Dr. Zimlichman executed a Memorandum of Understanding between their respective organizations.

Through this partnership, cutting-edge technologies in healthtech out of Israel, "The Start-Up Nation," will be showcased in a state-of-the-art simulation facility in NJ as Sheba transforms a floor of the eight-story Edge Works "business optimizer" at SciTech Scity into Liberty ARC HealthSpace2030. The simulation space will leverage the expertise of Sheba's existing world-renowned medical simulation center (MSR) in Tel HaShomer, near Tel Aviv, and focus on advances in digital health and home healthcare, employing a host of technologies that integrate sensing, monitoring, AI, communication, augmented reality and robotic technologies to maximize patient care and comfort while minimizing risk to staff. Solutions will be focused on promoting healthy living, coping with chronic diseases (such as diabetes) at home, and promoting health equity.

"Advances in digital health and home healthcare promise to help people everywhere, but these advances will particularly help underserved populations who don't have easy access to specialized care," said Mr. Hoffman. "Liberty ARC HealthSpace2030 complements Liberty Science Center and SciTech Scity's mission to innovate and promote science and technology for all. Sheba is the largest hospital system in the Middle East and one of the top 10 hospitals in the world. We are delighted that they are partnering with us."

Of particular note, Mr. Hoffman added that SciTech Scity and Liberty Science Center will assist Sheba in testing and introducing digital health and home health products in underserved communities in Jersey City and beyond. And it is anticipated that new technologies, products, and companies emerging from the Liberty ARC HealthSpace2030 will create jobs in Jersey City.



"It is an honor to play an integral role in the development of this evolutionary and revolutionary SciTech Scity/Liberty Science Center project, which will enable Sheba Medical Center to spur the digital healthcare revolution within the realm of ARC HealthSpace 2030, providing an engine of economic growth, as well as creating a myriad of cutting-edge healthcare options for the citizens of New Jersey and the metropolitan region," said Professor Yitshak Kreiss, CEO of Sheba Medical Center. "This is also an important development for the State of Israel, collaborating with our partners in New Jersey on ground-breaking medical innovation for the benefit of all."

Dr. Zimlichman explained that SciTech Scity is a natural home for the Liberty ARC HealthSpace2030, noting, "We wanted to bring all the technologies into one space to see how they work in the healthcare environment and with the entirety of the medical team. This space will allow companies to come in and help us design the future."

He said Sheba expects to adopt these technologies widely over the next few years, "hopefully sooner than 2030. COVID gave us the opportunity to accelerate innovation and especially digital health solutions. We have much more in store."

ARC stands for Accelerate Redesign Collaborate, and Dr. Zimlichman emphasized that feedback on all the technologies being piloted currently at Sheba and in the new SciTech Scity space will be shared with partner hospitals throughout North America and Europe. Dr. Zimlichman indicated that LAH will collaborate closely and be synergistic with Sheba ARC's planned innovation center in Chicago that will host many startups coming out of Israel and these ARC Chicago technologies will be showcased in New Jersey as well. The most advanced technologies will be displayed at the Liberty ARC HealthSpace2030 and implemented in residences in Scholars Village and elsewhere in Jersey City. Scholars Village is a complex of residential housing being developed for innovators, scientists, entrepreneurs, STEM graduate students, and individuals and families who desire to be a part of the SciTech Scity community.

Thanks to the collaboration with Sheba, SciTech Scity will be the place to see the near-term future of healthcare technology come to life. SciTech Scity is currently seeking select Innovation Partners in energy, consumer electronics, life sciences, fintech, computer hardware, personal transportation, edtech, and other industrial sectors that are key to our future on the planet, Mr. Hoffman said.

With the New York City skyline and Statue of Liberty as a backdrop, Liberty Science Center broke ground on the $300-million first phase of SciTech Scity in a ceremony that included the participation of Governor Murphy, Mayor Fulop, Hudson County Executive Thomas DeGise, LSC Co-Chair Stephen Howe, LSC Vice Chair Laura Overdeck, and Hudson County Schools of Technology Superintendent Amy Lin-Rodriguez among other dignitaries.

Phase I of SciTech Scity is scheduled to open in late 2023 and 2024.

About Liberty Science Center

Liberty Science Center (LSC.org) is a 300,000-square-foot, not-for-profit learning center located in Liberty State Park on the Jersey City bank of the Hudson near the Statue of Liberty. Dedicated to inspiring the next generation of scientists and engineers and bringing the power, promise, and pure fun of science and technology to learners of all ages, Liberty Science Center houses the largest planetarium in the Western Hemisphere, 12 museum exhibition halls, a live animal collection with 110 species, giant aquariums, a 3D theater, live simulcast surgeries, a tornado-force wind simulator, K-12 classrooms and labs, and teacher-development programs. Before COVID more than 250,000 students visited the Science Center each year, and tens of thousands more participated in the Center's off-site and online programs. Welcoming more than 750,000 visitors annually, LSC is the largest interactive science center in the NYC-NJ metropolitan area.

About Sheba Medical Center

The largest and most comprehensive medical center in the Middle East, Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer is generating global impact through its medical care, research and healthcare transformation. Sheba's City of Health boasts an acute-care hospital, rehabilitation hospital, research and innovation hubs, medical simulation center and center for disaster response on one comprehensive campus in the center of Israel. A university teaching hospital affiliated with the Sackler School of Medicine at Tel-Aviv University, Sheba is shaping the future of healthcare, educating the next generation of care providers. Sheba serves as a true hospital without borders, welcoming patients and healthcare professionals from all over the world and consistently providing the highest-level medical care to all in need. Sheba has been ranked a Top 10 hospital in the world by Newsweek three years in a row (2019, 2020, 2021).

