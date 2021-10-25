Medivir Appoints Jens Lindberg as Chief Executive Officer

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) today announces that the Board of Directors has appointed Jens Lindberg as CEO of the company. Jens Lindberg has extensive experience from the pharmaceutical industry and the field of Oncology. He joins from Sedana Medical where he has been VP Commercial and acting CEO.

Jens Lindberg started his career in the pharmaceutical industry in 1995 as a sales representative for Astra, later AstraZeneca. During a 25-year span at AstraZeneca, Jens held numerous roles in Commercial & Investor Relations, spanning local & global responsibilities as well as development of phase 2/3 programs to maximise the commercial value for on-market brands. During his last 10 years at AstraZeneca, his roles were primarily in the area of Oncology across multiple tumor types, driving global strategy and product development as global commercial lead, and running local Business Unit Oncology in Nordic-Baltic region with significant commercial success.

Since early 2020 Jens has been responsible for commercial efforts at Sedana Medical with the focus of building up the company's pharmaceutical capabilities and readiness for its first commercial launch in early 2022. In addition, during Q2-Q3 he held the role of Acting CEO for Sedana Medical.

"It is with great enthusiasm I will assume the CEO position at Medivir" stated Jens Lindberg . "Medivir is in a very exciting phase with focus on developing innovative drugs for the treatment of cancer. Medivirs lead product candidate, MIV-818, is a product candidate with great potential. I am excited about leading the Medivir team as we expand the development program for MIV-818 and maximise the value of our other programs through strategic collaborations and partnerships."



"I am delighted about our recruitment of Jens Lindberg as CEO. He has the ideal personality and experience for this job. Jens brings relevant skills both when it comes to building successful organizations and in developing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of cancer," says Dr Uli Hacksell , Chairman of the Board for Medivir AB.

Jens Lindberg will assume the position as CEO within six months. Magnus Christensen will continue as interim CEO until Jens starts at Medivir.

About Medivir

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of MIV-818, a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancer cells and to minimize side effects.

Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Birinapant, a SMAC mimetic, is exclusively outlicensed to IGM Biosciences (Nasdaq: IGMS) to be developed in combination with IGM-antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

