Silver Lake Leads Thrasio's $1 Billion Series D Financing Alongside Advent International, Upper90, and PEAK6

BOSTON, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrasio Holdings, Inc. ("Thrasio") today announced the initial closing of more than $1 billion in Series D financing led by Silver Lake, the global leader in technology investing, together with existing investor Advent International, which remains Thrasio's largest shareholder. Existing investors Upper90, funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., PEAK6 Investments and Corner Capital also participated in the round. J.P. Morgan Securities, LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Thrasio, while Cooley, LLP provided legal counsel.

(PRNewsfoto/Thrasio)

The funding announced today is in addition to the $650 million incremental debt facility announced last month and brings Thrasio's total funding to more than $3.4 billion. The company recently announced its three largest acquisitions ever, all of which took place in the second quarter. 2021 has seen growth accelerate, as Thrasio has acquired more than 1.5 businesses per week and has more than 200 brands in its portfolio.

"Thrasio created the Amazon aggregator category, and their innovative approach and impressive growth have brought a lot of attention to this space," said Greg Mondre, co-CEO, and Stephen Evans, managing director, of Silver Lake. "We believe Carlos Cashman and his team are well positioned to accelerate their growth and build the preeminent next-generation, technology-driven consumer goods company. We're excited to partner with Carlos, his team and the existing shareholders as the company enters the next phase of growth."

"Thrasio has quickly established itself as the largest ecommerce aggregator globally, and we are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with Carlos and his team, in addition to welcoming Silver Lake as a new investor," said David Mussafer, chairman and managing partner and Jeff Case, managing director, of Advent International. "Thrasio is well positioned for further success, and we look forward to working with the company as it continues to scale."

Thrasio will use this investment to continue acquiring promising brands - both domestically and internationally - while expanding distribution through additional channels. The company has already made substantial inroads globally, establishing operations in the UK, Germany, China and Japan in the last year alone. Local teams will leverage Thrasio's proven model and industry-leading funding to find valuable online brands in these and other relatively untapped markets.

"Our business is getting better as it gets bigger, and these investments will be invaluable as we continue on that path," said Carlos Cashman, co-founder and CEO of Thrasio. "Advent and Silver Lake both have phenomenal track records of building successful global businesses, and the additional funds from existing investors including Upper90 and PEAK6 are extremely rewarding votes of confidence in a crowded space."

Amazon's third-party marketplace has led to an enormous boom in entrepreneurship, as motivated sellers have quick and easy access to an engaged audience. Consumers, meanwhile, have access to nearly any product on the planet and an abundance of choices. Thrasio helps consumers more easily access quality products while giving high-performing sellers a clear path to success.

"Amazon's Marketplace is an amazing ecosystem that has changed the game for consumers and entrepreneurs, and we're proud to make it even stronger," Cashman added. "By carefully selecting, vetting and growing exceptional brands, we help ensure that sellers are rewarded for their work and consumers find quality goods. We'll use these funds to help sellers everywhere achieve their dreams and start chasing the next."

Thrasio's deep experience and analytics-driven approach has enabled it to quickly identify and acquire beloved brands with growth potential. Where traditional consumer goods companies take years to conceptualize, design and market products, Thrasio's unique approach has customer feedback built into the business model. By selecting brands that consumers already love, Thrasio is able to quickly move past those stages of product development and focus on improving and adding to existing product lines. With more than 150 completed acquisitions spanning thousands of products, consumers everywhere already rely on Thrasio for high-quality goods.

About Thrasio

Thrasio is a consumer goods company reimagining omnichannel commerce and consumer products and boasts an innovation engine that brings high-quality products to market across digital marketplaces, direct sales channels, and retailers globally. With the experience of evaluating 6,000 ecommerce businesses, data on consumer preferences from more than 200 brands, and the operational scale of thousands of products, Thrasio is the largest acquirer of Amazon FBA brands, including Angry Orange pet deodorizers and stain removers, SafeRest mattress protectors and ThisWorx car cleaning and detailing products. These brands compete with top household names, offering consumers more choice and exceptional value. Thrasio was founded in 2018 by Joshua Silberstein and Carlos Cashman. For more information, visit https://thrasio.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thrasio