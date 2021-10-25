The Well Told Company Completes First Day of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Well Told Company Inc. (TSXV: WLCO) ("Well Told" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its first day of trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WLCO". The public listing of Well Told on the TSXV follows the completion of a financing of approximately $5.5 million and the reverse takeover of Agau Resources, Inc.

Message from the CEO

Monica Ruffo, founder and CEO of Well Told stated: "We are thrilled to have investors welcome Well Told to the public markets. After an extensive period of preparation, we have now completed an important first major step as a newly public company. We look forward to executing on the vision of the Company and to disrupt the opaque, mostly synthetic and highly processed supplement industry. Not only have our shareholders recognized that consumer demand and expectations for supplements have changed, but they acknowledge our unique and competitive plant-based "cleaner than clean" position in the industry. We are thankful for their enthusiasm and support and look forward to providing value to our new and old investors as Well Told continues to grow."

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About The Well Told Company Inc.:

Well Told is a female founded, emerging plant-based wellness company that formulates, develops, distributes and sells a variety of supplements, remedies and other functional wellness products. Founded by serial entrepreneur and award-winning leader Monica Ruffo, it was after undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and deciding to take her health into her own hands that she discovered the lack of transparency and availability of clean, plant-based formulations in the wellness industry. Well Told's mission is "Clean wellness for all" and their products are currently available in over 2,000 stores across Canada including several well-known retailers.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed by the Company, any information released or received with respect to the Company may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities under in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, information concerning the Company, expectations regarding capital markets generally, expectations regarding the ability of the Company to successfully achieve business objectives, expectations regarding the completion and availability of financing, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward- looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

