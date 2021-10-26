Esports Technologies Nominated for Esport Product of the Year Award at the Prestigious Europe Gaming Awards Joining Esports Technologies as Finalists in the Category Are Betfair, GGbet, and Other Leading Brands

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET), a leading global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technologies, has been named a finalist for SiGMA Europe's 2021 Europe Gaming Awards for Esport Product of the Year.

The company's innovative products and technology include its patent pending real-time odds modeling and simulation system, which employs advanced automated models to instantly generate odds and betting markets for broad esports betting use. This system was recently nominated for the 2021 Tempest Esports Business Awards in the Innovative Use of Technology category. A popular new product is its free-to-play Esports Games app, which has over 100,000 downloads on Apple and Google since launching in May 2021. Esports Technologies also has a patent-pending live streaming wagering technology, which allows sports and esports fans to wager in real time across live streaming platforms, in addition to several other innovations currently in development.

The Europe Gaming Awards will be held in conjunction with SiGMA Europe, billed as "The World's Gaming Festival." The awards ceremony takes place at the Hilton Malta Convention Centre in St. Julian's on November 15, 2021. The evening gala will recognize notable achievements in the gaming sector and highlight some of the foremost projects changing the industry landscape.

Joining Esports Technologies as finalists in the Product of the Year category are Betfair, GGbet, and other top brands.

Mark Thorne, CMO, Esports Technologies, said, "We are very proud to be nominated for the SiGMA Europe Gaming Awards. We've invested a great deal of time, effort, and resources into our advanced technologies. It is extremely gratifying for Esports Technologies to be recognized for its innovative efforts to reimagine the esports wagering experience."

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies is developing groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the leading global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions. The company operates a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com, that offers real money betting on esports events and professional sports from around the world in a secure environment. The company is developing esports predictive gaming technologies that allow distribution to both customers and business partners.

For more information, visit: https://esportstechnologies.com .

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results or outcomes may prove to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including as set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's final prospectus, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 16, 2021, as updated by the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

