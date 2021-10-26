Just In Time For Halloween - Pizza Hut Is Celebrating Its Original Stuffed Crust® Pizza With A Scary Good Deal & FREE Shudder Streaming Offer

This season, Pizza Hut is serving up the Original Stuffed Crust pizza for just $12.99 AND teaming up with Shudder to give fans everything they need for the ultimate spooky movie-binging experience

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza Hut and Halloween go together so well, it's spooky. So, what better way to celebrate than with a deal on the iconic Original Stuffed Crust pizza AND teaming up with Shudder, the original horror streaming service and leader in spine-chilling streaming? Starting today, pizza lovers can get their hands on a large one-topping, Original Stuffed Crust for just $12.99 for a limited time at participating Pizza Hut locations nationwide[1]. And that's not all - now, through Saturday, October 30, up to 200,000 fans can access an unbeatable 30-day free trial to Shudder, courtesy of Pizza Hut.

Customers can access the special 30-day free trial by going to Shudder.com to sign up and entering the promo code STUFFEDCRUST in the field provided[2]. As part of the Pizza Hut and Shudder collaboration, users will gain access to an early debut of the second episode of Shudder's Behind The Monsters original series during the Pizza Hut "Originals Takeover" on Shudder TV.

Shudder provides a plethora of hair-raising original shows and classic films, all expertly curated and prepared, just like the iconic pizzas from Pizza Hut. The subscription streaming service is a one-stop shop for everything horror, supernatural and thriller, making it the ideal streaming platform for all things Halloween.

The Pizza Hut "Originals Takeover" is a block of expertly curated content and will run on Wednesday, October 27 from 8:00 p.m. (EST) to 12:30 a.m. (EST), highlighting original films and characters that have shaped the genre and become legends, like the Original Stuffed Crust pizza has done. The Takeover schedule is as follows:

BEHIND THE MONSTERS : Episode 1 ( Michael Myers )

Sneak peek of BEHIND THE MONSTERS : Episode 2 (Candyman)

Original film double feature:

"Halloween is a big day for us. In fact, it's one of our top five busiest days of the year," said Lindsay Morgan, chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut. "We knew we had to do something fun for our customers and what's a better treat than a deal on one of our most iconic pizzas and the excuse to binge spooky movies to your hearts delight on Shudder? It's the perfect pairing."

"There's no combo quite like pizza and a scary movie so it made perfect sense to team up on a special treat for our members and pizza lovers alike," said Craig Engler, general manager, Shudder. "Thanks to Pizza Hut, we can all 'skip to the good stuff' with an Original Stuffed Crust Pizza and a new episode of the Shudder Original Series Behind the Monsters a full week early."

With warm, melty cheese baked right into the crust, Original Stuffed Crust pizza from Pizza Hut is the ultimate treat to pair with a scary movie or two (or ten) this Halloween. So, skip to the good stuff and get an early start on your Halloween movie fix courtesy of Pizza Hut and Shudder.

The $12.99 large one-topping Original Stuffed Crust pizza will be available for a limited time starting October 26 at participating Pizza Hut locations nationwide for contactless delivery, carryout, curbside pickup or the recently introduced digital order pick-up window, The Hut Lane™[3]. In April 2020, Pizza Hut expanded its contactless offerings and became the first national pizza brand to make it easy to select contactless curbside for online orders. To find your nearest Pizza Hut location, click here .

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum ! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), has more restaurant locations in the world than any other pizza company. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., Pizza Hut operates nearly 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. With easy order options including the Pizza Hut app, mobile site, and Amazon and Google devices, Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has Hut Rewards, the Pizza Hut loyalty program that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order.

Now more than ever, restaurants have an important role in helping to safely feed families. As the largest pizza brand in the world by store count, Pizza Hut is committed to doing its part. To help keep team members and customers safe, customers can get their favorite Pizza Hut pizza via three contactless offerings: curbside pickup, delivery, or carryout. After becoming the first national pizza brand to offer Contactless Curbside Pickup, Pizza Hut launched The Hut Lane™ , a dedicated digital order pick-up window available at more than 1,500 locations across the country.



Pizza Hut is also the proprietor of The Literacy Project, an initiative designed to enable access, empower teachers and inspire a lifelong love of reading. The program is rooted in the foundation set by the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program, which is the longest-running corporate supported literacy program, impacting more than 14 million students each year. Pizza Hut is the Official and Only Pizza Sponsor of the NFL and NCAA®.



For more information about Pizza Hut, visit www.pizzahut.com or http://www.pizzahut.com/c/content/sitemap

About Shudder

AMC Networks' Shudder is a premium streaming video service, super-serving members with the best selection in genre entertainment, covering horror, thrillers and the supernatural. Shudder's expanding library of film, TV series, and originals is available on most streaming devices in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia and New Zealand. For a 7-day, risk-free trial, visit www.shudder.com.

[1] Deal not available in some locations. Ask/click for limited time offer. Exclusions apply. Extra charge for more than one toping and/or extra cheese. Product availability, combinability of discounts and specials, delivery areas and charges, and minimal purchase required for delivery may vary. Delivery charge is not a driver tip.

[2] Offer valid for first 200,000 users through 2:59 AM ET 10/31/21. Pizza Hut purchase not required. Customers must enter the STUFFEDCRUST promo code on Shudder.com on the billing information page to redeem their 30-day free trial offer. Once they complete the billing information, including form of payment and hit submit, their free 30-day trial will begin. After the 30-day free trial, the annual membership subscription of $56.99 plus tax will be charged to the user's payment method on a recurring basis until cancelled. User may cancel at any time before the end of the trial period and will not be charged.

[3] Availability of contactless, curbside, The Hut Lane™ and delivery areas, charges and minimums vary. Delivery charge is not a driver tip.

