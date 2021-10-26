GameBud personifies gaming characters in 3D and connects and interacts with players in real time

BARRINGTON, R.I., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Huge! Play Inc., a global, direct-to-fan premium play company, today announced an investment from Overwolf and a partnership that will enable GameBud - the world's first talking-animatronic game-connected character - to integrate directly into PC Games. GameBud takes beloved gaming characters and personifies them in 3D as characterized game gear that connects and interacts with players in real time. By using Overwolf's real-time game telemetry, GameBud technology will now easily be integrated into PC games.

Overwolf Invests in HUGE! Play and Announces Partnership to Bring New GameBud™ Animatronic Smart Tech to PC Games (CNW Group/HUGE! Play)

Overwolf, the all-in-one platform that enables creators to build, distribute, and monetize in-game apps and mods, currently serves over 87K creators and 20M gamers worldwide and has over 15B app and mod yearly downloads. "GameBud adds a new element of fun to the gaming experience because it acts as a live shoutcaster and comments in real-time on your gaming. It also supplies live gameplay support in the form of audio that can coach, give hints, and analyse your game. This only scratches the surface of what can be done with GameBud. We are excited to support the experienced and talented team behind GameBud as they bring this new product to the PC Game market through the Overwolf platform," said Overwolf CEO and Co-Founder, Uri Marchand.

Kevin Mowrer, Co-CEO and Founder of Huge! Play said, "Our partnership with Overwolf means that we now have the ability to link GameBud with many of the world's biggest PC games, and our new GameBud products can seamlessly integrate and react real-time to gameplay in a whole new ecosystem of beloved games. The opportunities are truly countless with GameBud products. Gamers can expect to see the GameBud partnered with some of the worlds most popular PC games next year, and in the years to follow."

The first GameBud launched this fall in partnership with Outfit7, as a mobile-connected animatronic game character that syncs to Talking Tom & Friends mobile games - Talking Tom Hero Dash and Talking Tom Gold Run. The GameBud Talking Tom is available now for pre-order, with the first 10,000 collectors units guaranteed to arrive before the holidays. Learn more at www.gamebud.com or @gamebudofficial on social media.

About HUGE! Play

HUGE! Play is a global, Direct-to-Fan premium play company founded in 2019 by toy industry executives, Kevin Mowrer, Adrian Roche, Dave Ciganko and Henry Kates. HUGE! Play was established with a mission to invent 21st century disruptive play that is exactly what fans really want. Questioning and innovation are at the core of the business and can be experienced from the product and platform development to their Direct-to-Fan sales model. The first innovation under the HUGE! Play umbrella is GameBud™ , the world's first talking-animatronic game gear. The GameBud live-connects to your gaming platforms and brings never-before-seen, two-way interactions to your gameplay! To learn more visit huge-play.com or follow @Huge! Play on LinkedIn.

About Overwolf

Overwolf is the guild for in-game creators. With over 87,000 creators and 20 million monthly active users, Overwolf is the all-in-one platform that enables creators to build, distribute, and monetize in-game apps and mods. Built for creators by creators, Overwolf is on a mission to unite the in-game creator community and empower them to make a living doing what they love - developing truly awesome gaming experiences. Based in Tel Aviv, Overwolf has raised over $75 million to date from investors including Griffin Gaming Partners, Ubisoft, Insight, Marker, Intel Capital, Liberty Technology Venture Capital, and Atreides Management.

About Outfit7 Limited

Outfit7 Limited is a dynamic force in mobile gaming, reaching a global audience of billions with its award-winning games. Powered by creativity and industry-leading expertise, the company's talented international team of over 350 people pushes the boundaries of the possible every day. Outfit7's 20+ games have now been downloaded worldwide over 16 billion times and up to 430 million fans play with them every month. Its portfolio also includes numerous chart-topping animated series, theme parks, and a licensing program. You can find more information at www.outfit7.com .** Talking Tom & Friends, Talking Tom Hero Dash, and Talking Tom Gold Run are all copyright of Outfit7 Limited. All rights reserved.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HUGE! Play