Royal Purple To Unveil New Products & More At SEMA Show & AAPEX 2021 In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Purple Synthetic Oil is exhibiting this year at the 2021 SEMA Show on November 2 – 5 and at AAPEX 2021 on November 2 – 4. The two shows run simultaneously, with SEMA at the Las Vegas Convention Center and AAPEX at the Sands Expo & Caesars Forum.

Meet Dylan Hughes

SEMA and AAPEX attendees will get the opportunity to meet Formula DRIFT PRO driver Dylan Hughes. Dylan will be signing autographs daily at SEMA and AAPEX. SEMA autograph signings will be each day at 1PM at the Royal Purple SEMA booth, and AAPEX autograph signings will be at 3PM daily at the Royal Purple AAPEX booth.

New Products

Royal Purple will unveil new product offerings at SEMA and AAPEX. Attendees will have the first opportunity to learn about the new products and discuss 2022 channel programs and promotions.

Royal Purple ® Multi-Vehicle Automatic Transmission Fluid: Coming in 2022, Royal Purple Multi-Vehicle ATF will offer global OEM coverage, suitable for use in 99.9% of all light-duty planetary gear transmissions on the road today.

Euro VIS Grades: In 2022, Royal Purple will release Royal Purple ® High Performance Motor Oil European Spec SAE 0W-40 and SAE 5W-40, formulated exclusively with premium synthetic base stocks and advanced additive technology.

Duralec® Super ™ : Royal Purple® Duralec ® Super ™ is a high-performance diesel engine oil made specifically for emission-controlled diesel engines. In 2022, Royal Purple will release a new viscosity of Duralec ® Super ™ : SAE 5W-40.

DRIFT & Classic Cars On Display

SEMA booth visitors will get a close-up look at Dylan Hughes' diesel DRIFT car build on display. Attendees can sit in the BMW® E46 Wagon, completely upgraded to a DRIFT vehicle. Learn more about the upgrades Dylan has made under the hood, and experience what it is like to sit in the driver's seat of a DRIFT car.

Those visiting the SEMA booth will also get a first-hand look at a custom 1965, hot rod-inspired Chevelle from Tim Strange with Strange Motion. Strange built the car this year with his father, Dan. The build is a 505 big-block Chevy® with lots of frame mods to get low. Visitors will be the first to see the completed build on display.

At AAPEX, attendees will see Dylan Hughes' 1995 BMW® 325is 410whp Turbo M50 engine that he turboed, and then caged in his 2020 and 2021 social video series: Turbo the Daily and Cage the Daily. Visitors to the booth can see the final product and sit in the driver's seat for a full experience.

Booth Information

Find us at the shows!

SEMA: Central Hall, Booth 22753

AAPEX: Sands Expo Level 2, Booth A2664

About Royal Purple

Royal Purple is the synthetic expert, producing a wide range of high-performance lubricants for nearly every consumer application. Our sole mission is to develop products that significantly outperform other synthetic and mineral-based oils.

Our consumer products include:

Royal Purple ® High Performance Engine Oils that carry the current API and ILSAC engine oil licenses, as well as the GM dexos1 ™ * gasoline engine oil approval.

Royal Purple ® HMX ® high-mileage motor oil specifically formulated with robust zinc/phosphorus anti-wear additives and Royal Purple's proprietary additive technology, Synerlec ® , to minimize wear and restore lost engine performance.

Royal Purple ® Duralec ® Super ™ diesel motor oil specifically formulated to maximize component life, extend drain intervals and improve fuel performance.

Royal Purple ® Max-Atomizer ™ fuel injector cleaner formulated to quickly clean clogged and coked injectors to restore maximum injector flow.

Royal Purple ® Max-Clean ® fuel system cleaner and stabilizer formulated to restore fuel economy by deeply penetrating deposits and cleaning injectors, carburetors, intake valves and combustion chambers.

Royal Purple ® Max-Boost ™ octane booster and stabilizer formulated to increase gasoline octane, reduce emissions and enhance engine performance while stabilizing fuel.

Royal Purple ® Max-Tane ® is formulated for year-round use in all types of light, medium and heavy-duty diesel engines.

To see our full array of products and learn more, visit www.RoyalPurple.com.

