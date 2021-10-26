Verra Mobility Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

MESA, Ariz., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announces today that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, after market close on November 4, 2021.

Verra Mobility's Chief Executive Officer, David Roberts, and Chief Financial Officer, Tricia Chiodo, will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss financial results for investors and analysts at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

To access the conference call, dial (800) 239-9838 for the U.S. or Canada and (323) 794-8554 for international callers with conference ID #7088112. The webcast will be available live in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at http://ir.verramobility.com.

An audio replay of the call will also be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 18, 2021, by dialing (844) 512-2921 for the U.S. or Canada and (412) 317-6671 for international callers and entering passcode #7088112. In addition, an archived webcast will be available in the "News & Events" section of the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at http://ir.verramobility.com.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem – one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve complex challenges faced by our customers and the constituencies they serve.

Verra Mobility serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. As a leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through integration and connectivity with hundreds of tolling and issuing authorities. Verra Mobility fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments and school districts across North America, operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras. Arizona-based Verra Mobility operates in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more information, visit www.verramobility.com.

