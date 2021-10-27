Celebrate Sonic the Hedgehog's 30th Anniversary with G FUEL Party Punch

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sega of America, Inc. and G FUEL, The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, today announced the latest flavor innovation in the G FUEL Sonic the Hedgehog collection: Party Punch, available now at gfuel.com. Created in celebration of Sonic the Hedgehog's 30th anniversary and inspired by the Sweet Mountain stage in Sonic Colors: Ultimate™, G FUEL's Party Punch tastes like fruity cereal, has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine plus proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes for supersonic stamina.

Take a sip of Party Punch and you'll end up in a dimension filled with robotic animals and rolling hills. Suddenly, a blue blur zooms past you with incredible speed. It's followed by Tails, Knuckles the Echidna, Shadow the Hedgehog, and Amy Rose running closely behind. That's when you realize the brand-new G FUEL Party Punch is in your hand! It's now available for customers in the U.S. and select other countries to buy in powdered form in 40-serving tubs and limited-edition collector's boxes, which include one 40-serving tub and one 16 oz shaker cup, at gfuel.com.

"What better way to celebrate 30 years of Sonic than with a party?" said Michael Cisneros, Manager of Licensing at Sega of America. "We've partnered with G FUEL to bring the celebration home with an all-new party punch flavor that will keep you moving. Toss some confetti, make some noise, and party like it's 1991. We can't wait for Sonic and G FUEL fans to give it a try!"

The new G FUEL flavor is sugar-free and packed with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine plus proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes. Party Punch can give gamers the extreme energy and focus that they need to zoom through challenging worlds, free the Wisps, and defeat Dr. Eggman.

Party Punch is the third flavor that G FUEL and SEGA have co-developed and launched, with the first two flavors being Sonic's Peach Rings and the very real Sanic's Chili Dogs.

"If you were to list some of the iconic speedsters in gaming, there's no one that races to the top faster than Sonic the Hedgehog," commented G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "That's why we're thrilled to team up with SEGA for a third time to not only give our fans something wonderful but also to celebrate 30 years of the world's fastest hedgehog."

Are you ready to join the adrenaline-pumping party with Sonic and his friends? Order your G FUEL Party Punch today at gfuel.com.



About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a healthier, more performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered energy formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered hydration formula, edible energy crystals, and sparkling hydration, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 298,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a newly-forged nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of FaZe Clan, NoisyButters, NICKMERCS, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, Summit1G, xQc, KSI, Logic, Roman Atwood, ONE_shot_GURL, SavinTheBees, Ghost Gaming, Activision, SEGA of America, Inc., Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., Disney, Lucasfilm, The Tetris Company, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., Sony Pictures, RESPAWN Products, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

About Sega of America

Sega of America, Inc. is the American arm of Tokyo, Japan-based SEGA CORPORATION, a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment both inside and outside the home. The company develops, publishes and distributes interactive entertainment software products for a variety of hardware platforms including PC, wireless devices, and those manufactured by Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Sega of America's website is located at www.sega.com.

