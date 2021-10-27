DSP Concepts Reports Over 90% Customer Retention and Expansion of Executive Leadership Team

With a pool of new talent throughout the globe, the embedded audio leader continues its expansion into new and existing verticals

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DSP Concepts , whose Audio Weaver platform powers sound and voice for many of the world's best consumer and automotive brands, today released metrics demonstrating the company's rapid growth throughout 2021, driven by customer retention, product advancements, and corporate development. The embedded audio leader intends to further expand its global presence as it builds upon this momentum going into 2022.

In terms of customer retention, DSP Concepts reported a 92% retention rate with brands building on Audio Weaver, highlighting the platform's capabilities such as real-time debugging, minimized rework, chip flexibility, and accelerated time to market. More than 60 brands are actively building on the platform, including Tesla, Porsche, Sony, Spotify, and GoPro.

With regard to product advancements, DSP Concepts has recently optimized Audio Weaver for use with Qualcomm Hexagon , a world-class processor with both CPU and DSP functionality to support the deeply embedded processing needs of multimedia and communications products. Audio Weaver now features multi-thread processing, scaling down its processor usage to 61% across each of Hexagon's hardware threads, creating a range of new opportunities for product makers porting to the popular processor.

To accommodate its growth and position the company for continued expansion into new markets and verticals, DSP Concepts has strengthened its global leadership team with the addition of several industry veterans. Notable joiners include Steve Ernst, who previously held leadership roles at Harman International, Adam Levenson, previously VP of Product Marketing at Waves for embedded markets, and Arpit Shah, who joins the company from AMD and Ambiq Micro. The full list of key new hires includes:

"We're excited to have these talented individuals join our team and are confident they will accelerate revenue growth by strengthening our strategic alliances with semiconductor companies and growing our market share in the automotive and consumer electronic industries, both of which are critical for our continued success," said Chin Beckmann, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of DSP Concepts. "With ample experience in business development, marketing, and growth-stage corporate development now at our disposal, we see a real opportunity to solidify our position as the global leader in embedded audio while moving us into new markets and products."

For more information on DSP Concepts please visit www.dspconcepts.com .

About DSP Concepts

DSP Concepts is the Silicon Valley based creator of Audio Weaver, the low-code, hardware independent audio development platform that makes audio innovation easy. Audio Weaver offers more than 550 drag-and-drop processing modules, fully customizable to provide a flexible, extensible solution for OEM's while reducing risk and accelerating time-to-market. Audio Weaver equips engineers with real-time workflows to quickly develop prototypes, collaborate and modify audio designs across teams, and deploy to the most popular chipsets from leading semiconductor companies including NXP, Qualcomm, STMicroelectronics, and ARM. Audio Weaver powers audio experiences for companies ranging from Tesla and Porsche to Spotify, GoPro, and many more.

