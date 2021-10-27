Rivertown Market Donates $40K to Area Nonprofits Following Recent Opening

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivertown Market, which opened by Meijer earlier this month to significant fanfare in downtown Detroit's East Jefferson Corridor, highlighted its commitment to community by donating $40,000 to eight Detroit-based charities in support of their missions within the City.

"As a family-owned company, we care about the communities we serve and are proud to support these organizations that are making a difference in the City of Detroit," Store Manager Marcus Reliford said. "The community has embraced Rivertown Market since our doors opened, and we're excited to build on that momentum and work with the community to make an even bigger impact."

The following nonprofits each received $5,000 donations to support their missions:

"We are so thankful for the financial contribution," said Yul Allen, Founder of STEM Genius. "Using creative and exciting hands-on, project-based learning educational programs are a key element to our success, but without corporate partners like Meijer Rivertown this success would be impossible. We understand the seriousness and urgency of continuing to establish strategic partners … to accomplish such an ambitious undertaking for STEM Education in Detroit. We humbly and graciously thank you for your continued support."

Rivertown Market is a new 42,000-square-foot market opened by Meijer that features a vast assortment of fresh and prepared foods, including bakery items, fresh meat offerings; Meijer and national brand products; and an estimated 2,000 local, artisan items. It's the retailer's fourth small format store in Michigan.

Rivertown Market is a new neighborhood grocery store operated by Meijer that focuses on bringing fresh food and value to customers in a market-like setting. As a standalone market in the East Jefferson Corridor in the City of Detroit, Rivertown Market will provide residents and businesses alike access to fresh food and easily accessible convenience items in a one-of-a-kind store. For more information, please visit, www.RivertownMarket.com.

Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 241 supercenters throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the “one-stop shopping” concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. (PRNewsfoto/Meijer Inc)

