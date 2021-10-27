Tronox Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Achieved Record Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow Despite Ongoing Supply Chain and Inflationary Challenges

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) ("Tronox" or the "Company"), the world's leading integrated manufacturer of titanium dioxide pigment, today reported its financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2021:

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights :

Revenue of $870 million , an increase of 29% year over year, driven by higher TiO 2 , zircon and pig iron average selling prices and higher TiO 2 and zircon volumes

Income from operations of $168 million and net income of $113 million

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.70 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.72 (non-GAAP)

Adjusted EBITDA of $252 million , in line with guidance, and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 29% (non-GAAP)

Record $191 million in free cash flow after $65 million in capital expenditures

Reduced total debt to $2.7 billion , resulting in a net leverage ratio of 2.6x, within the communicated long-term targeted range of 2.0x-3.0x and ahead of the 2023 timeframe

Q4 2021 Summary Outlook :

TiO 2 sales volumes expected to be flat to down mid-single digits sequentially

Adjusted EBITDA expected to be $230 - $245 million

----- Note: For the Company's guidance with respect to fourth quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA, we are not able to provide without unreasonable effort the mdost directly comparable GAAP financial measure, or reconciliation to such GAAP financial measure, because certain items that impact such measures are uncertain, out of the Company's control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Summary of Select Financial Results for the Quarter Ending September 30, 2021

($M unless otherwise noted) Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Y-o-Y % ∆ Q2 2021 Q-o-Q % ∆ Revenue $870 $675 29% $927 (6)% TiO 2 $682 $543 26% $740 (8)% Zircon $116 $56 107% $121 (4)% Feedstock and other products $72 $76 (5%) $66 9% Income from operations $168 $49 243% $150 12% Net Income $113 $902 (87%) $77 47% Net Income attributable to Tronox $111 $896 (88%) $73 52% GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.70 $6.18 (89%) $0.46 52% Adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.72 $0.05 1340% $0.61 18% Adjusted EBITDA $252 $148 70% $237 6% Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 29% 22% 7 pts 26 % 3 pts Free cash flow $191 $37 416% $150 27%













Y-o-Y % ∆

Q-o-Q % ∆

Volume Price

Volume Price TiO 2 13% 12%

(10)% 3% Local Currency Basis n/a 12%

n/a 4% Zircon 81% 13%

(14)% 10%

Commenting on these results, John D. Romano, co-chief executive officer, stated, "Jean-François and I are proud of the way our team navigated through numerous external challenges this quarter to deliver financial results in line with our third quarter guidance. We are working tirelessly with our dedicated team of employees to ensure we are the supplier of choice for our customers by leveraging our unmatched global footprint and vertically integrated business model. This quarter we successfully continued the implementation of planned regional pricing initiatives for both TiO 2 and zircon, offsetting headwinds from inflationary pressures. Given inventory levels remain below normal, coupled with the strategic initiatives we have in place, we believe we are well positioned to continue to meet growing customer demand."

Third Quarter 2021 Results

(Comparisons are to prior year (Q3 2021 vs. Q3 2020) unless otherwise noted)

The Company recorded third quarter revenue of $870 million, an increase of 29% year over year, primarily driven by higher TiO 2 and zircon volumes and higher average selling prices across all products. Revenue from TiO 2 sales was $682 million, an increase of 26% driven by a 13% increase in volumes and a 12% increase in average selling prices on both a US dollar and local currency basis. Sequentially, TiO 2 volumes declined 10%, at the low end of guidance, and average selling prices increased 4% on a local currency basis or 3% on a US dollar basis.

Zircon revenue increased 107% to $116 million driven by an 81% increase in volumes and a 13% increase in average selling prices. Sequentially, zircon volumes declined 14%, due to higher sales from inventory in the second quarter, while average selling prices increased 10%.

Revenue from feedstock and other products was $72 million, which represented a 5% decrease, due to no external feedstock sales in the quarter compared to the prior year, partially offset by increased pig iron revenue from higher average selling prices.

Net income attributable to Tronox in the third quarter 2021 of $111 million included non-recurring costs primarily related to debt extinguishment totaling $4 million or $0.03 per diluted share. Excluding these items, adjusted net income attributable to Tronox (non-GAAP) was $115 million, or $0.72 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $252 million, another record achievement for the Company, increased by 70%. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 29% increased 700 basis points. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was driven primarily by higher average selling prices across all products, increased zircon and TiO 2 volumes, favorable product mix and improved absorption at our mining and pigment sites, partially offset by unfavorable exchange rates and increased freight and commodity costs. Sequentially, Adjusted EBITDA improved on higher TiO 2 , zircon, and pig iron pricing and favorable exchange rates, partially offset by lower sales volumes, as anticipated, and increased freight and commodity costs.

The Company's selling, general and administrative expenses were $76 million in the quarter. Interest expense was $37 million, a 23% decrease due to lower debt levels and reduced interest rates compared to the prior year. Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense was $72 million.

Operations Summary

Commenting on operations, Jean-François Turgeon, co-chief executive officer added, "Tronox's global footprint enables us to be closely located to our customers, a significant advantage in a time when the logistics market is so challenged. While we have been impacted by supply chain disruptions both on the mining and pigment side of our business, we have remained focused on effectively managing through the constraints to deliver for our customers.

"Our vertically integrated business model continues to serve as a competitive differentiator allowing us to strengthen our customer relationships because we are able to deliver consistent quality, security of supply, and as well as offer access to a global footprint. This, along with ongoing benefit of having zircon as a co-product, contributes significant value to our portfolio. We remain well-positioned for the long-term to capitalize on the TiO 2 market's evolution and high growth rates in emerging markets around the world."

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

Tronox paid down $156 million of debt in the third quarter for a total of $639 million year-to-date. Net leverage as of September 30, 2021 was 2.6x on a trailing twelve-month basis, down from 4.1x at the end of 2020, achieving the communicated net leverage target of 2.0x to 3.0x well ahead of our stated timeframe of 2023. Debt at the end of the quarter totaled $2.7 billion, $200 million away from its gross debt target of $2.5 billion, which the company expects to achieve no later than the close of Q1 2022. Available liquidity at the end of the quarter totaled $764 million, including $309 million in cash and cash equivalents and $455 million under existing revolving credit agreements.

Free cash flow for the third quarter was $191 million after $65 million in capital expenditures. This represents another record free cash flow quarter, bringing year-to-date total free cash flow generated to a record $418 million. Year-to-date capital expenditures as of September 30 totaled $183 million including investments in key capital projects such as newTRON, the Company's global business transformation project to improve automate and digitize, and Atlas Campaspe, the mining development project in Eastern Australia that will sustain Tronox's internalization of feedstocks and associated cost advantages and provide additional zircon. These investments are expected to generate returns significantly above the Company's cost of capital.

With the Company's gross debt target in sight, Tronox expects to prioritize capital expenditures, continued annual dividend increases and share repurchases.

Sustainability

During the third quarter, Tronox announced the reorganization of its Board committee structure to enhance oversight of environmental, social and governance ("ESG") efforts. In addition, Tronox published its annual sustainability report in July outlining the Company's ESG commitments, including plans to align with a global warming scenario of below 2° Celsius and achieve an aspirational goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions and zero waste to external dedicated landfills by 2050. The report also features the Company's 'Journey to Zero', an initiative to achieve zero injuries, zero incidents, and zero harm. Producing safe, quality, low-cost, sustainable tons has long been a key part of Tronox's strategy. The enhanced oversight and increased disclosure is evidence of the Company's ongoing commitment to ESG and sustainability.

Q4 2021 Outlook

TiO 2 sales volumes expected to be flat to down mid-single digits sequentially

Adjusted EBITDA expected to be $230 -245 million due to logistics challenges, higher freight and commodity costs and some less favorable product mix

The Company continues to expect strong customer demand, partially offset by ongoing supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures including elevated commodity prices. Zircon sales volumes are expected to remain elevated above 2019 and 2020 levels; however, volumes in the fourth quarter will be lower than those in the third quarter, more in line with production levels. Pricing is expected to continue to increase, consistent with the quarterly movements seen in 2021.

Mr. Turgeon concluded, "With our portfolio of assets and market position, we are confident in our ability to continue to capitalize on our momentum and deliver on our commitments to our stakeholders. 2021 thus far has been a great year for Tronox. We continue to navigate the current macro challenges while transforming our company, which will ensure our future remains bright."

TRONOX HOLDINGS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (U.S. GAAP) (UNAUDITED) (Millions of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

































Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net sales $ 870

$ 675

$ 2,688

$ 1,975 Cost of goods sold 626

536

2,011

1,532 Gross profit 244

139

677

443 Selling, general and administrative expenses 76

89

234

263 Restructuring -

1

-

3 Income from operations 168

49

443

177 Interest expense (37)

(48)

(123)

(140) Interest income 1

1

4

6 Loss on extinguishment of debt (3)

-

(60)

- Other income, net 12

7

6

19 Income before income taxes 141

9

270

62 Income tax (provision) benefit (28)

893

(54)

876 Net income 113

902

216

938 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 2

6

13

14 Net income attributable to Tronox Holdings plc $ 111

$ 896

$ 203

$ 924































Earnings per share:













Basic $ 0.72

$ 6.24

$ 1.34

$ 6.45 Diluted $ 0.70

$ 6.18

$ 1.29

$ 6.42















Weighted average shares outstanding, basic (in thousands) 153,762

143,579

151,472

143,245 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted (in thousands) 159,020

145,067

157,148

143,969















Other Operating Data:













Capital expenditures 65

47

183

129 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 72

76

227

219

TRONOX HOLDINGS PLC RECONCILIATION OF NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (Millions of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)















RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO TRONOX HOLDINGS PLC (U.S. GAAP) TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO TRONOX HOLDINGS PLC (NON-U.S. GAAP)

































Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020















Net income (loss) attributable to Tronox Holdings plc (U.S. GAAP) $ 111

$ 896

$ 203

$ 924 Transaction costs (a) -

6

18

10 Restructuring (b) -

1

-

3 Integration costs (c) -

1

-

10 Loss on extinguishment of debt (d) 3

-

52

- Gain on asset sale (e) -

-

(2)

- Costs associated with former CEO retirement (f) -

-

3

- Costs associated with Exxaro deal (g) -

-

1

- Reversal of U.S. tax valuation allowance (h) -

(895)

-

(895) Tax valuation allowance (i) -

-

-

2 Other (j) 1

(2)

2

(1) Adjusted net income attributable to Tronox Holdings plc (non-U.S. GAAP) (1) (3) $ 115

$ 7

$ 277

$ 53















Diluted net income (loss) per share (U.S. GAAP) $ 0.70

$ 6.18

$ 1.29

$ 6.42















Transaction costs, per share -

0.04

0.11

0.07 Restructuring, per share -

0.01

-

0.02 Integration costs, per share -

0.01

-

0.07 Loss on extinguishment of debt, per share 0.02

-

0.33

- Gain on asset sale, per share -

-

(0.01)

- Costs associated with former CEO retirement, per share -

-

0.02

- Costs associated with Exxaro deal, per share -

-

0.01

- Reversal of U.S. tax valuation allowance, per share -

(6.17)

-

(6.22) Tax valuation allowance, per share -

(0.02)

-

0.01 Other, per share 0.01

-

0.01

(0.01) Diluted adjusted net income per share attributable to Tronox Holdings plc (non-U.S. GAAP) (2) $ 0.72

$ 0.05

$ 1.76

$ 0.37















Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted (in thousands) 159,020

145,067

157,148

143,969



(1) Only the restructuring, integration costs and loss on extinguishment of debt amounts have been tax impacted. No income tax impacts have been given to other items as they were recorded in jurisdictions with full valuation allowances. (2) Diluted adjusted net income per share attributable to Tronox Holdings plc was calculated from exact, not rounded Adjusted net income attributable to Tronox Holdings plc and share information. (3) As previously reported, while no previously reported quarter-to-date figures were impacted, it was identified that certain clerical errors occurred in compilation of the nine months ended September 30, 2020 figures. These items impacted both Adjusted net income attributable to Tronox Holdings plc (non-U.S. GAAP) and related per share data for only the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 included in third quarter earnings released filed on form 8-k on October 29, 2020. Subsequent to correcting these items, Adjusted net income attributable to Tronox Holdings plc (non-U.S. GAAP) and related per share data for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 is $53 million and $0.37 respectively, as has been reflected in the table above.

(a) Represents breakage fee and other costs associated with termination of TTI Transaction which were primarily recorded in "Other income (expense)" in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (b) Represents amounts for employee-related costs, including severance, net of tax. (c) Represents Integration costs associated with the Cristal acquisition after the acquisition which were recorded in "Selling, general and administrative expenses" in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income, net of tax. (d) Represents the loss in connection with the following: 1) termination of its Wells Fargo Revolver, 2) amendment and restatement of its term loan facility including the new revolving credit facility, 3) termination of its Senior Notes due 2026, 4) termination of its Senior Notes due 2025, 4) issuance of its Senior Notes due 2029 and 5) certain discretionary prepayments made primarily on our new term loan in the US. (e) Represents the gain on European Union carbon credits sold in March 2021 which were recorded in "Cost of goods sold" in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income. (f) Represents costs associated with the retirement agreement of the former CEO, which includes $2 million for the acceleration of stock based compensation, which were recorded in "Selling, general and administrative expenses" in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (g) Represents costs associated with the Exxaro flip-in transaction which were recorded in "Selling, general and administrative expenses" in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (h) Represents the reversal of the valuation allowance associated with unlimited lived deferred tax assets within our U.S. jurisdiction. (i) Represents the valuation allowance established against the deferred tax assets within our Saudi Arabia jurisdiction. (j) Represents other activity not representative of ongoing operations of the Company.

TRONOX HOLDINGS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Millions of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

















September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 ASSETS





Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 309

$ 619 Restricted cash 4

29 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for credit losses of $4 million and $5 million as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 625

540 Inventories, net 1,011

1,137 Prepaid and other assets 147

200 Income taxes receivable 6

4 Total current assets 2,102

2,529







Noncurrent Assets





Property, plant and equipment, net 1,715

1,759 Mineral leaseholds, net 770

803 Intangible assets, net 214

201 Lease right of use assets, net 65

81 Deferred tax assets 995

1,020 Other long-term assets 182

175 Total assets $ 6,043

$ 6,568







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current Liabilities





Accounts payable $ 394

$ 356 Accrued liabilities 326

350 Short-term lease liabilities 34

39 Long-term debt due within one year 7

58 Income taxes payable 18

2 Total current liabilities 779

805







Noncurrent Liabilities





Long-term debt, net 2,675

3,263 Pension and postretirement healthcare benefits 139

146 Asset retirement obligations 160

157 Environmental liabilities 66

67 Long-term lease liabilities 27

41 Deferred tax liabilities 165

176 Other long-term liabilities 33

42 Total liabilities 4,044

4,697







Commitments and Contingencies





Shareholders' Equity





Tronox Holdings plc ordinary shares, par value $0.01 — 153,825,485 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and 143,557,479 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 2

1 Capital in excess of par value 2,057

1,873 Retained earnings 596

434 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (705)

(610) Total Tronox Holdings plc shareholders' equity 1,950

1,698 Noncontrolling interest 49

173 Total equity 1,999

1,871 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,043

$ 6,568

TRONOX HOLDINGS PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (Millions of U.S. dollars)

















Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net income $ 216

$ 938 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion and amortization 227

219 Deferred income taxes 13

(886) Share-based compensation expense 23

19 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs and discount on debt 8

7 Loss on extinguishment of debt 60

- Other non-cash items affecting net income 23

44 Changes in assets and liabilities:





Increase in accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses (95)

(13) Decrease (increase) in inventories, net 104

(100) Decrease (increase) in prepaid and other assets 36

(38) Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 26

18 Net changes in income tax payables and receivables 14

- Changes in other non-current assets and liabilities (54)

(52) Cash provided by operating activities 601

156







Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Capital expenditures (183)

(129) Insurance proceeds 1

1 Loans -

(24) Proceeds from sale of assets 1

1 Cash used in investing activities (181)

(151)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Repayments of short-term debt -

(7) Repayments of long-term debt (3,008)

(23) Proceeds from long-term debt 2,375

500 Proceeds from short-term debt -

13 Call premiums paid (40)

- Debt issuance costs (36)

(10) Proceeds from the exercise of options 6

- Dividends paid (46)

(30) Restricted stock and performance-based shares settled in cash for withholding taxes (3)

(3) Cash (used in) provided by financing activities (752)

440







Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (3)

(7)







Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (335)

438 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 648

311 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 313

$ 749

TRONOX HOLDINGS PLC RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-U.S. GAAP) (UNAUDITED) (Millions of U.S. dollars)

































Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020















Net income (U.S. GAAP) $ 113

$ 902

$ 216

$ 938 Interest expense 37

48

123

140 Interest income (1)

(1)

(4)

(6) Income tax provision 28

(893)

54

(876) Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 72

76

227

219 EBITDA (non-U.S. GAAP) 249

132

616

415 Share-based compensation (a) 7

8

23

19 Transaction costs (b) -

6

18

10 Restructuring (c) -

1

-

3 Integration costs (d) -

1

-

10 Loss on extinguishment of debt (e) 3

-

60

- Costs associated with former CEO retirement (f) -

-

1

- Gain on asset sale (g) -

-

(2)

- Foreign currency remeasurement (h) (10)

(2)

(14)

(10) Costs associated with Exxaro deal (i) -

-

1

- Other items (j) 3

2

11

17 Adjusted EBITDA (non-U.S. GAAP) $ 252

$ 148

$ 714

$ 464



(a) Represents non-cash share-based compensation. (b) Represents breakage fee and other costs associated with termination of TTI Transaction which were primarily recorded in "Other income (expense)" in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (c) Represents amounts for employee-related costs, including severance. (d) Represents integration costs associated with the Cristal acquisition after the acquisition which were recorded in "Selling, general and administrative expenses" in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (e) Represents the loss in connection with the following: 1) termination of its Wells Fargo Revolver, 2) amendment and restatement of its term loan facility including the new revolving credit facility, 3) termination of its Senior Notes due 2026 and its Senior Notes due 2025, 4) issuance of its Senior Notes due 2029 and 5) voluntary prepayments made on the New Term Loan Facility. (f) Represents costs, excluding share-based compensation, associated with the retirement agreement of the former CEO which were recorded in "Selling, general and administrative expenses" in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The $2 million of share based compensation expense associated with the former CEO is included in the total share-based compensation amount of $23 million in the table above. (g) Represents the gain on European Union carbon credits sold in March 2021 which were recorded in "Cost of goods sold" in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income. (h) Represents realized and unrealized gains and losses associated with foreign currency remeasurement related to third-party and intercompany receivables and liabilities denominated in a currency other than the functional currency of the entity holding them, which are included in "Other income (expense), net" in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (i) Represents costs associated with the Exxaro flip-in transaction which are included in "Selling, general and administrative expenses" in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (j) Includes noncash pension and postretirement costs, asset write-offs, accretion expense and other items included in "Selling general and administrative expenses", "Cost of goods sold" and "Other income (expense), net" in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

TRONOX HOLDINGS PLC FREE CASH FLOW (NON-U.S. GAAP) (UNAUDITED) (Millions of U.S. dollars)







The following table reconciles cash used in operating activities to free cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2021:









Consolidated Cash provided by operating activities

$ 601 Capital expenditures

(183) Free cash flow (non-U.S. GAAP)

$ 418

