Brentwood Home Celebrates Black Friday Early With Sale On Mattresses And Bed Frames

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brentwood Home, maker of California-inspired sleep products, is celebrating Black Friday early with big savings, including limited-time offers on top-rated mattresses and its best-selling City Bed Frame.

Brentwood Home, best known for their all natural 'bed-in-a-box' eco-friendly mattresses and sleep products, has announced they have added to their robust portfolio of products. (PRNewsFoto/Brentwood Home)

Customers can save $300 on Brentwood's #1 ranked Oceano Luxury Hybrid mattress, as well as the 100% GOTS certified organic (CU861640) Cedar Natural Luxe mattress, using the code EARLYBF on BrentwoodHome.com. Using the code SLEEPY, shoppers can also save $200 on the Hybrid Latex and dual-sided Crystal Cove Mattress. And to save 15% on the affordable Cypress Mattress, the code CYPRESS is available for all models. In honor of our service members, veterans, military members, first-responders, doctors, nurses, and teachers, can also save $250 on the Cedar and Crystal Cove (offer cannot be stacked with the sale).

Brentwood Home is also offering $50 off their City Bed Frame. Made from 100% solid sustainably-harvested alder, Brentwood's City Bed Frame features an innovative, durable, patented design that requires virtually no hardware. Assembly is easy and shoppers can pair it with optional platform shelves or book nook.

Brentwood Home designs and handcrafts all their mattresses in Southern California. They include free shipping, a one-year trial period, and a 25-year limited warranty. For every mattress sold on their website, Brentwood Home will make a donation to the National Forest Foundation. Their goal is to plant 10,000 trees — part of an ambitious effort to help stem the impact of climate change and help replant America's forests. Brentwood Home is also a carbon negative company. They partner with Climate Neutral to measure, reduce, and offset their emissions across every scope of the business.

Since 1987, Brentwood Home has handcrafted the finest luxury mattresses, pillows, and bedding — thoughtfully made with nontoxic materials and natural elements — in their Los Angeles factory. As designers, makers, and artisans, they thrive on articulating the details that others ignore. Yet it is their "California ethos" that truly defines Brentwood Home, compelling them to craft beautiful sleep products that also promote healthy lifestyles and greater wellbeing.

