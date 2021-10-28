ORORO Becomes the Official Heated Apparel Partner of the Minnesota Wild No better match for hockey than heated clothing.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ORORO Heated Apparel is excited to announce a new partnership with the Minnesota Wild, becoming the team's Official Heated Apparel Partner. This is ORORO's first relationship of its kind with a National Hockey League team.

The brand-new partnership will include sponsorship of charity events, special discounts to Wild fans, displaying ORORO's newest products inside Xcel Energy Center, and other exclusive opportunities to connect with the Wild fanbase.

ORORO's CEO Mark H. has been excited to announce this new partnership for a while. "We are thrilled to partner with the Minnesota Wild to bring our heated gear to the State of Hockey. Wild fans' commitment to hockey in frigid temperatures is a big reason why we wanted to bring this partnership to life. We are proud to help Wild fans stay warm on game day and every day with our heated apparel line."

The ORORO team will be on site at select games this season helping Wild fans learn more about the benefits of heated clothing, allowing them to try on samples, and giving them the chance to join the ORORO Toasty Club .

Pairing heated clothing with hockey fans is a match unlike any other. "We are excited to announce our new partnership with ORORO Heated Apparel," said Carin Anderson, Minnesota Wild Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and Retail Management. "We think Wild fans will love wearing ORORO's Heated Apparel throughout the hockey season."

About ORORO Heated Apparel:

Hailing from the Midwest, we understand that the cold can interfere with your full enjoyment of life! That's the reason why, in 2015, we created ORORO Heated Apparel. ORORO's current product line includes heated jackets, vests, hoodies, gloves, mittens and socks. With over 500,000 happy customers, ORORO is on the cutting edge of technology, helping you enjoy life in cold climates. For more information, visit www.ororowear.com .

