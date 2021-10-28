Travel The World Through Materials at NYCxDesign 2021

During NYC Design Week and as part of NYCxDesign, Talk Carpet is hosting an exhibit allowing visitors to travel the world through design materials. Attendees will satisfy their wanderlust through an exclusive photo exhibit of five featured countries paired with design materials that connect with its history and culture.

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the purpose of talking about design to inspire, Talk Carpet is inviting design enthusiasts to explore materials across borders. On a mission to inspire our design community, we have visited 14 countries during the past 14 months and for NYCxDesign we have created an exhibit based on five of these: Egypt, Peru, Guatemala, Armenia, and South Africa. Inspirational photographs are paired with design materials through a collaboration with Material Bank. Materials can be seen as the puzzle piece for art or design work. It is what creates the general theme and ultimately combines the story. Each material has its own story to tell, and this event will serve to make attendees share and discuss its meaning.

The multi-day event will start at 11:00 am until 6:00 pm at 48 Ludlow St, New York, and will include a silent auction. Four limited-edition area rugs are up for auction for each country, with entire proceeds going to DIFFA (Design Industries Foundation Fighting Aids).

Talk Carpet will also dedicate a cocktail party on the 13th of November to DIFFA for attendees to enjoy appetizers and drinks. Ticket will be available for purchase through DIFFA. The World Through Materials serves to celebrate material across borders and make a DIFFArence through design. Talk Carpet invites the design community to come together and celebrate the main thing that we have in common: love for design.

Talk Carpet's business core is to talk carpet and talk design inspiration. They target to be more than just a source of unique carpets; they are an inspiration source for design. Talk Carpet specializes in hospitality carpets, office carpets, and carpets for multifamily projects. They are a partner of established Danish brand ege Carpet, one of the leading commercial carpet companies. Together, they transform the way designers and end clients approach commercial carpets.

