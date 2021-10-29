Opus IVS™ Announces NEW DrivePro™ Remote at AAPEX-SEMA

DETROIT, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS™, a global diagnostics, ADAS calibration, programming, and support leader that is pioneering the future of safe complex vehicle repair, announced today two new products for the mechanical repair market: DrivePro™ Remote. DrivePro Remote features pay-per use IVS 360™ Live Expert Support and IVSRAP™ Remote Assist Programming alongside a complete multi-brand aftermarket diagnostic suite named IVSRepair™. In conjunction, the company will also launch DrivePro™ Remote Unlimited version which includes all DrivePro Remote features plus unlimited access to IVS 360 support, the complete Autologic Legacy European Software (Blue Box) and a docking station.

Opus IVS™ Releases NEW DrivePro™ Remote at AAPEX-SEMA. Learn more SEMA Booth #35069 AAPEX Booth #R7614.

DrivePro™ Remote includes three state-of-the-art features: 1) IVS 360™ Live Expert Support for on-demand remote access to 100+ OE brand-specific Master Technicians dedicated to help shops diagnose complex vehicles; 2) IVSRAP™ for hassle-free Remote Assist Programming through Opus IVS' team of experts who eliminate the uncertainty of shops doing their own flash programming; and 3) IVSRepair™ for full multi-brand diagnostic software featuring live data, bi-directional controls, system tests and ADAS calibration functions – all to help identify the root causes of issues for all major U.S. Domestic, Asian and European vehicles.

According to Brian Herron, Opus IVS President, "We believe repair shops should be growing their capabilities instead of sending work to the Dealer. With DrivePro Remote, powered by Drew Technologies, they will get OE- trained techs from our IVS 360 team ready to walk them through the toughest jobs to keep work in-house. IVSRepair software supports over 30 brands to help shops self-diagnose vehicles and includes remote programing. Plus, RAP Remote Assist Programming lets shops flash ECU's and install programmed parts." Herron added, "DrivePro Remote delivers service and quality at an unbelievable value with software updates and warranty included with subscription."

Herron concluded, "Our team has provided OEM-endorsed diagnostics and programming to independent automotive repair shops and dealerships since 1996 – all backed by live expert support to complete a quality repair. We are excited to introduce DrivePro Remote and DrivePro Remote Unlimited with state-of-the-art scan tool features and IVS 360 live repair guidance to support the future of diagnosing and programming advanced vehicles in a productive and safe manner."

Opus IVS, formerly known as Drew Technologies, helps independent automotive shops repair the most complex vehicles quickly and correctly with diagnostics, programming and live repair guidance from OE brand-specific master technicians. Its innovative product and best-in-class support solutions help shops keep complex repairs in-house for more vehicle brands. The NEW DrivePro Remote and DrivePro Remote Unlimited with IVS 360, IVSRAP™ and IVSRepair™ eliminates diagnostic uncertainty that leads to outsourcing, delays and margin loss.

The NEW DrivePro Remote and DrivePro Remote Unlimited may be reviewed at SEMA Booth #35069 and AAPEX Booth #R7614.

For more information about Opus IVS DrivePro Remote and DrivePro Remote Unlimited, visit https://www.opusivs.com/drivepro-remote

About Opus IVS

Opus IVS is the Intelligent Vehicle Support division of Opus Group, formed through the

merging of industry-leading companies DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink and

AutoEnginuity to develop innovative automotive solutions for more than 50,000 repair shops and dealerships worldwide, giving them the confidence to get the most complex vehicles back on the road safely and fast. Opus IVS develops industry-leading OEM endorsed diagnostic technology with over 60 patents pending related to remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, remote technical support, ADAS calibrations and vehicle network technology. The Opus IVS remote technical support connects the shop with 100+ brand-specific Master Technicians to help interpret trouble codes, review OEM service procedures and provide diagnostic assistance directly through the tool. Opus IVS is a division of Opus Group. Opus Group has over 2,600 employees, 34 offices globally and connects to 30M vehicles per year for OBD testing.

www.opusivs.com

sales@opusivs.com

877-945-6442

