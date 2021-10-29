Relmada Therapeutics to Present Data at the Neuroscience Education Institute Congress

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced that data related to REL-1017, the company's lead product candidate, will be presented in eight poster presentations at the Neuroscience Education Institute (NEI) Congress. The poster session will be held in-person and virtually on Friday, November 5, 2021, from 4:00 to 5:30 PM MST in Colorado Springs, CO. In addition, Relmada is hosting an interactive exhibit booth both in-person and virtually. Additional details provided below:

Relmada Therapeutics Corporate Logo (PRNewsFoto/Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.)

Participation:

Simulcast: Registration to the NEI congress required for participation

Virtual posters: All accepted and presented posters will be published on the All accepted and presented posters will be published on the NEI Virtual Poster Library ; registration required

Date: Friday, November 5, 2021

Time: 4: 00 PM to 5:30 PM MST

Posters will be available on the virtual platform throughout the entire congress

Posters Presented:

Title: REL-1017 (esmethadone; d-methadone) as Adjunctive Treatment in Patients with Major Depressive Disorder: A Phase 2a Double-Blind Randomized Trial.

Title: A Phase 2a Double-Blind Randomized Trial of REL-1017 (esmethadone) in Patients with Major Depressive Disorder: Analysis of Subscales from the Symptoms of Depression Questionnaire.

Title: Case Report: REL-1017 Reduces Abnormal Clinician Administered Dissociative States Scale Scores in Patients with Major Depressive Disorder.

Title: No Meaningful Opioid Abuse Liability of REL-1017 (esmethadone; d-methadone), a Rapid-acting Antidepressant in Clinical Development: a Human Abuse Potential Study.

Title: REL-1017 (esmethadone; d-methadone): Assessment of Reinforcement-type Behavior, Physical Dependence, and Withdrawal in Sprague Dawley Rats.

Title: Effect of REL-1017 (esmethadone; d-methadone) on Cholesterol, Triglycerides, PCSK9 and hs-CRP in Patients with Major Depressive Disorder.

Title: Characterization of Esmethadone and Other NMDAR Channel Blockers on Human Heterodimeric N-methyl-D-aspartate Receptors.

Title: REL-1017 (esmethadone; d-methadone) Did Not Produce Initial or Cumulative Neurotoxic Effects or Other Evidence of Damage to Cortical Neurons in Sprague Dawley Rats

Exhibit in-person participation:

Booth #803

Exhibit Dates & Times:

Thursday November 4 th : 3pm – 5pm

Friday November 5 th : 10:15am – 1:45pm and 4pm – 5:30pm

Saturday November 6 th: 10:15am – 1:45pm and 3:30pm – 4:30pm

Online simulcast link will be available on virtual conference platform to registered virtual attendees

About REL-1017

REL-1017, a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission, is currently in late-stage development for the treatment of MDD in adjunctive and monotherapy Phase 3 studies. The ongoing RELIANCE Phase 3 Clinical Research Program is designed to evaluate the potential for REL-1017 as the first rapid-acting, oral, once-daily antidepressant treatment. In a Phase 2 trial, REL-1017 demonstrated rapid, robust and sustained antidepressant effects with statistically significant improvements compared to placebo in all tested measures of depression. The Phase 2 study also confirmed the favorable safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics profile of REL-1017 observed in previously completed Phase 1 studies.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with a focus on major depressive disorder (MDD). Relmada's experienced and dedicated team is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Relmada's lead program, REL-1017, is a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission. REL-1017 has entered late-stage development as an adjunctive treatment and monotherapy for MDD in adults. In addition, Relmada is advancing a clinical-stage program in neurodegenerative diseases based on psilocybin and select derivative molecules. Learn more at www.relmada.com.

