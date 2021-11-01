MakeMyTrip & Amazon Pay Announce Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon Pay and MakeMyTrip India, a fully owned subsidiary of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT), India's leading travel group, have announced a strategic long-term partnership to offer travel services on Amazon.in which includes its suite of mobile apps and websites. The partnership will help Amazon Pay create a convenient experience and provide greater value for its customers with access to MakeMyTrip's best in class travel offerings.

Commenting on the partnership, Rajesh Magow, Co-founder & Group CEO of MakeMyTrip, said, "We are excited to partner with Amazon, the company that has revolutionized online purchase behaviour of people world over. There is an accelerated digital shift happening as a result of the pandemic and through this partnership, we look forward to making travel bookings extremely convenient for new adopters, thereby increasing the online penetration of travel bookings.

Commenting on the association, Mahendra Nerurkar - CEO & VP, Amazon Pay India, said, "At Amazon Pay, we strive to deliver a trusted, convenient and rewarding experience by simplifying the payment process for our customers. Our partnership with MakeMyTrip, will benefit millions of our customers, allowing them to choose from the best-in-class offerings and services across the country, followed with the ease of using Amazon Pay, facilitating a seamless journey."

With this partnership, MakeMyTrip will be able extend its distribution further via Amazon Pay's large customer base, especially in smaller cities and towns and accelerate online booking of travel services across the country. Amazon Pay aims at smoothening the booking and travelling experience for customers, extending the convenience of making online transactions from anywhere to anyone instantly. With Amazon Pay ICICI Co-branded credit card customers will earn unlimited cashback rewards on every flight, hotel or bus bookings and with Amazon Pay Later customers can book tickets and pay next month with no interest. Customers can also use different payment modes on Amazon Pay, including Amazon Pay Balance & Amazon Pay UPI to make their payments frictionless. Booking of bus services via Redbus is already live on Amazon.in and other travel services powered by MakeMyTrip will be going live over the next few months.

About MakeMyTrip Limited

MakeMyTrip Limited is India's leading travel group operating well-recognized travel brands including MakeMyTrip, Goibibo and redBus. Through our primary websites www.makemytrip.com, www.goibibo.com, www.redbus.in and mobile platforms, travellers can research, plan and book a wide range of travel services and products in India as well as overseas. Our services and products include air ticketing, hotel and alternative accommodations bookings, holiday planning and packaging, rail ticketing, bus ticketing, car hire and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing.

We provide our customers with access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India and all major airlines operating to and from India, a comprehensive set of domestic accommodation properties in India and a wide selection of properties outside India, Indian Railways and all major Indian bus operators. For more information, visit https://www.makemytrip.com/about-us/company_profile.php

About Amazon Pay

Amazon Pay is a trusted, convenient, and rewarding way to pay for anything, anywhere on and off Amazon.in. Amazon continues to extend the convenience of Amazon Pay by making it possible for millions of cash customers to start making digital transactions and support the Government's vision of encouraging electronic payment, leading to a less-cash society in India. Amazon Pay smoothens the customer experience of online payments at the time of placing orders with the benefit of 'one-click' payments leading to a faster and smoother check out process. With its cash-load feature, Amazon Pay also solves the pain point of tendering exact amount of cash at the time of delivery. For more information, visit: https://www.amazon.in/b?node=22222997031

