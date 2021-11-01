Matson Publishes New Environmental Sustainability Goals

HONOLULU, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX), a leading U.S. carrier in the Pacific, has published new long-term environmental goals in a Sustainability Report 2020 Supplement that commit the company to reducing fleet greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 40 percent by 2030, and achieving net zero fleet GHG emissions by 2050.

"We are committed to doing our part in helping the world decarbonize and limit climate change," said Matt Cox, chairman and chief executive officer. "We believe we have a responsibility to significantly reduce our carbon footprint by lowering our greenhouse gas emissions and our aim is to achieve these medium- and long-term goals by improving fleet and operational efficiency.

"Matson is supporting efforts to create an industry-funded research and development program to accelerate zero-carbon fuels and technologies. While these transformative technologies develop, we will continue to focus on improving the efficiency of our fleet and terminal operations."

Other highlights of Matson's 2020 Supplement include:

Environment: Reduced fleet GHG emissions by 23% since 2016

Safety: Reduced shoreside lost time injuries by 10% from 2019

Community: Achieved 2020 vessel schedule reliability of 98% in Hawaii service, 97% in Alaska service and 92% in Guam service

More information about Matson's sustainability goals and how it plans to achieve them is available in its Sustainability Report 2020 Supplement posted online at: www.matson.com/sustainability.

About Matson

Founded in 1882, Matson (NYSE: MATX) is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services. Matson provides a vital lifeline to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia. Matson also operates premium, expedited services from China to Long Beach, California, provides service to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific, and operates an international export service from Dutch Harbor to Asia. The Company's fleet of owned and chartered vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and custom-designed barges. Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's transportation network throughout North America. Its integrated, asset-light logistics services include rail intermodal, highway brokerage, warehousing, freight consolidation, Asia supply chain services, and forwarding to Alaska. Additional information about the Company is available at www.matson.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation those statements regarding environmental goals, greenhouse gas emissions, and fleet and operational efficiency. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statement, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties relating to the availability and cost of carbon neutral fuels and technologies and the impact of future and pending legislation and regulations, including regulations related to greenhouse gas emissions and other environmental laws and regulations. Forward-looking statements are also aspirational and not guarantees or promises that goals or targets will be met. For example, these statements reflect our current business plans, and our ability to achieve our goals and targets may be impacted by changes in demand for our services or, in some cases, we may determine to adjust our goals and targets or establish new ones to reflect changes in our business. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

