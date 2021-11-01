Trilogy Real Estate Group Completes DST Offering of Class A Multifamily Property outside Chicago

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy Real Estate Group, a Chicago-based real estate investment and property management firm, announced today that its Park 205 DST has been fully subscribed. $25.4 million in equity proceeds from the offering, along with approximately $28.1 million in debt financing, was used to acquire Park 205, 115-unit, luxury multifamily community in Park Ridge.

Trilogy Real Estate Group logo (PRNewsfoto/Trilogy Real Estate Group)

"Our expansive network continues to provide us with opportunities to acquire recession-resilient properties in strong suburban nodes like Park Ridge," said Matt Leiter, Chief Financial Officer for Trilogy Real Estate Group. "We are pleased that our investors are positioned to benefit from ownership of quality multifamily real estate."

Located at 205 Touhy Avenue, Park 205 offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The spacious units are stylishly appointed with hardwood or vinyl plank-style flooring, granite countertops, eat-at kitchen islands, in-unit washer and dryer and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy top-notch community amenities including a fitness center, a heated pool and sundeck, poolside grills, a communal firepit, access-controlled gates and temperature-controlled indoor parking.

Park 205 is strategically located adjacent to a Whole Foods and within walking distance of the vibrant Uptown district with its numerous shopping, dining, cultural and recreational amenities. Commuting residents enjoy access to the Park Ridge Metra which provides direct, efficient access to downtown Chicago employment. The community's attractiveness is further punctuated by its proximity to Maine South High School, which U.S. News and World Report ranks in in the top 4% of all high schools on a national basis.

Jesse Karasik, Chief Investment Officer of Trilogy Real Estate Group, stated, "With its favorable location adjacent to a Whole Foods, proximate to the Metra and within the boundaries of one of the nation's top-ranked high schools, Park 205 enjoys stability and long-term growth dynamics."

Trilogy Residential Management, Trilogy's top-rated management company for eight consecutive years, will manage the property.

Trilogy Real Estate Group has sponsored several private investment funds and qualified opportunity zone funds. Since 2002, the principals of Trilogy have completed over $4 billion in transaction volume, including $670 million of acquisition and financing activity in 2020. Trilogy manages and develops properties across the Midwest, the East Coast, and the Southwest.

About Trilogy Real Estate Group

Trilogy Real Estate Group is a vertically integrated real estate investment and property management firm with a focus on multifamily apartments and commercial real estate. Trilogy has been recognized as one of the Top Property Management companies for 8 consecutive years and has an "A" rating in the epIQ Index. Since 2002, the principals of Trilogy have completed over $4 billion in transaction volume. Trilogy has been tested in multiple real estate cycles and consistently sources and manages attractive real estate investments in major markets around the United States.

