All In On F: 2021 SEMA Show - Lexus Media Guide

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 2021 SEMA Show, Lexus brings the just-premiered and all-new LX 600 F SPORT to the ultimate aftermarket audience. LX F SPORT grade – a first for LX – packs unique design touches and performance-focused refinements. In its first North American in-person appearance, the new LX is exhibited with the RC F GT Concept in tow. Introduced in 2014, this prototype concept is a fusion of the street-legal RC F production car and the full-bore RC F GT3 race car that competes in IMSA's WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Towing this RC F track hero is a customized and one-of-a-kind Lexus Racing trailer.

Lexus IS builds at The SEMA Show 2021

In celebration of all-things Lexus F and high-performance, Lexus enlisted the help of two racing icons, Townsend Bell and Scott Pruett, who consulted with elite modification partners to make their vision of high-performance IS sedans an inspirational reality.

Lexus IS 500 – Lexus partnered with Hiraku Co. and Lexus ambassador, Townsend Bell, to develop a uniquely appealing street performance themed IS 500 build.

Lexus IS 350 – Lexus partnered with DSPORT Magazine and Lexus ambassador, Scott Pruett, to develop the ultimate track performance inspired IS 350.

The exciting F-inspired builds will be on display at the Central Hall Lexus booth #21803.

THE EVOLUTION OF F AND F SPORT

In addition to the SEMA display and project cars, Lexus is announcing an evolution of the F and F SPORT strategy, which started in 2008 with the legendary IS-F. Beginning with the 2022 IS 500 F SPORT Performance, the current Lexus performance range will expand from F SPORT and F to four distinct tiers: F SPORT Design, F SPORT Handling, F SPORT Performance and F. Each tier will include models with a unique range of performance enhancements.

F SPORT Design : For those that appreciate bold and unmistakable style, these vehicles may feature sport-inspired exterior design, including unique front and rear bumpers, grille and wheels.

F SPORT Handling will build on Design with sport-tuned suspension components honed at the track, including Adaptive Variable Suspension. Guest can expect confidence-inspiring cornering and responsiveness from the all-new 2022 NX and LX.

F SPORT Performance : In addition to the updated suspension components, these models may receive a higher performance powertrain, as seen in the 2022 IS 500.

F: As the highest expression of Lexus performance, F models will be further upgraded with innovative components developed for the racetrack, including upgraded brakes, advanced aerodynamics and lightweight materials.

Moving forward, future Lexus models will adopt this new performance strategy. More details will be announced soon.

HIRAKU & TOWNSEND BELL STREET PERFORMANCE IS 500

The 2022 Lexus IS 500 represents the F SPORT Performance pinnacle for the Lexus sports sedan. From the factory, the model marries a race-bred 472-hp 5.0-liter V8 with the thoughtfully executed sedan details people have come to expect from Lexus. For the 2021 SEMA Show, Lexus partnered with Hiraku Co. and Lexus ambassador, Townsend Bell, to develop a uniquely appealing street performance themed IS 500 build.

STYLING

The IS 500's athletic lines serve up the perfect canvas for an exterior treatment that adds presence in the form of a one-off 3D printed body kit. Designed by Hiraku Co., the kit involves a front lip spoiler, side steps, rear diffuser, front fenders, bumper canards, rear roof spoiler and rear bumper garnish, complemented by a Seibon carbon fiber hood and trunk. The body is then covered in a subtly retina-piercing vinyl body wrap that offers a modern take on the traditional Lexus spindle styling cues.

PERFORMANCE

This IS 500's street performance envelope is expanded with a few tasteful modifications to enhance the V8's breathing. On the induction side, sits a custom A'PEXi induction box with a TOMS Racing Carbon Fiber suction pipe. Spent fumes exit through an A'PEXi N1 Evolution Extreme Quad Ti-tip exhaust system that puts the 2UR-GSE V8's melody on blast.

Enhanced and more sudden throttle control is also part of the mix thanks to the addition of a Shiftpower 4.0 App-controlled throttle control by Beat Soni.

HANDLING

The sport sedan's chassis has been stiffened for better reflexes with the help of TOMS chassis braces over the front and rear suspension. An A'PEXi N1 EXV 32-way adjustable coilover system helps keep the car planted. Rotiform LAS-R wheels with one-of-a-kind aerodisc covers add a sense of retro-modern styling. These extra-wide 20-inch wheels are wrapped in Nitto Invo rubber along with a Brembo GT braking system with custom-painted calipers to help provide the necessary stopping power.

BUILD BOX HIRAKU CO./TOWNSEND BELL STREET PERFORMANCE IS 500

Exterior Seibon Carbon fiber hood



Seibon Carbon fiber trunk



Hiarku front lip spoiler



Hiraku front fenders All components are 3D printed in house

Hiraku Side step



Hiraku front canards



Hiraku rear roof spoiler



Hiraku rear spoiler



Kiraku rear bumper garnish

Custom body wrap Wraptialian/Orafoll Americas Matte white body wrap with teal accents and a glossy white spindle grille design pattern Chassis TOMS front and rear chassis braces



A'PEXi N1 32-way adjustable coilovers

Brakes Brembo GT system front and rear Custom painted calipers Sound and motion A'PEXi N1 Evolution Extreme Quad Ti-Tip Exhaust system



A'PEXi custom induction box



TOMS racing Carbon fiber suction pipe



Shiftpower 4.0 app controlled Throttle control by Beat Soni

Wheels Front 20x9 inch Rotiform LAS-R +Aerodisc (anthracite)

Rear 20x10.5 inch Rotiform LAS-R + aerodisc (anthracite) Tires Front 245/35-20 Nitto Invo

Rear 275/30-20 Nitto Invo Interior Sparco SPX carbon fiber reclining seats



Custom alcantara steering wheel



DSPORT & SCOTT PRUETT TRACK PERFORMANCE IS 350

The 2021 Lexus IS 350 F SPORT sits just below the IS 500 on the brand's F SPORT Performance ladder. From the factory, this level of Lexus' performance sedan features improved handling thanks to its Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) system and an available limited slip differential. Recognizing the potential of this recently refreshed IS platform, Lexus teamed DSPORT Magazine with legendary road racer, Scott Pruett, to collaborate on a first phase of longer-term mission to turn this IS 350 into a track weapon unlike any IS prior.

For SEMA 2021, reflecting the supply-chain challenges confronting major build elements such as powertrain, this IS 350 is presented as a "reverse-build" with a focus on the exterior, the suspension and some interior modifications. For SEMA 2022, the project will be fully developed with more than double its current level of horsepower and track-speed enhancements shared through the DSPORT editorial. Currently, this project remains powered by a spirited 311 horsepower 3.5 liter naturally aspirated V6 that imbues the sedan with spirited performance.

With a suitably loud splash of color, the exterior treatment pays homage to Lexus brand ambassador and Motorsports hall-of-famer, Scott Pruett. A unique design was developed for the wrap by Troy Lee Design using cues and colors from Pruett's helmet art. Troy Lee and Scott Pruett share a long history over Scott's decades of racing. This vinyl was expertly applied by Boss Wraps of Fountain Valley Ca. over a body kit sourced from Japan's Artisan Spirits.

SEMA 2021 marks the global debut Artisan Spirits' hand-laid body kit that adds attitude and the width necessary to accommodate the rubber necessary for this IS to fulfill its future track mission. The kit is distinguished by its superior fitment and finish.

In keeping with this IS 350's future track mission, Design Craft fabrication has installed a four-point roll bar with SPARCO five-point harness that keeps the driver secure in the SPARCO QRT-K Carbon/Kevlar race seats. For suspension, custom built KW Variant 3 coilovers help keep the vehicle controlled and planted while offering a range of height adjustability. The carbon-ceramic braking system from the Lexus RCF Track edition has been grafted on to this IS.

The car features two different wheelsets for the track and the street. The super lightweight track focused combination is the ADVAN Racing Beyond GT forged 19-inch wheels in Hyper Black Machine finish. The show wheels are 20" Rotiform KPS models in Matte Copper. All wheels are covered in Michelin Pilot Sport 4s rubber.

BUILD BOX DSPORT/SCOTT PRUETT TRACK PERFORMANCE IS 350 – PHASE ONE

Exterior Complete Artisan Spirits fiberglass and carbon fiber weave body kit





FR Wide Fender (+30mm)



RR Over Fenders (+50mm)



Carbon Fiber Side Step



Carbon Fiber Front Splitter



Rear Diffuser



Carbon Fiber Wing w/Titanium Mounts Carbon Fiber Front Custom body wrap Applied by Boss Wraps Troy Lee Designs inspired by Pruett Helmet art Chassis Design Craft Fabrication Custom 4-point Roll Bar w/ integrated harness bar 1.75" DOM tuning Suspension KW Variant 3 height-adjustable coil overs -FR Independent Comp/Rebound Adjustment -FR Higher-Rate Coilover Spring -RR Independent Comp/Rebound Adjustment -RR Higher-Rate Spring w/ Height Adjustment Brakes RC F Track Edition Carbon Ceramic Braking System

Wheels/Tires Track Package: ADVAN Racing Beyond GT Hyper Black Machine 19x9.5 +29 (F), 19x10.5 +15 (R)

Tires Michelin Pilot Sport 4S 275/35R19 (F), 305/30R19 (R)

Show Package: Rotiform 20" KPS, Matte Monaco Copper (Show)



Tires Michelin Pilot Sport 4S 275/30R20 (F), 325/25R20 (R) Interior SPARCO QRT-K Carbon/Kevlar Race Seats Design Craft Fab Power Seat Slider

SPARCO 5-point Racing Harnesses



Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its guests. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 242 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models and two F performance models. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

