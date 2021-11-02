Benihana Active in Local Communities

AVENTURA, Fla., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benihana Inc., the nation's leading owner and operator of Japanese teppanyaki and sushi restaurants, today announced it has exceeded its donation goal to the American Cancer Society® with its annual Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign. The American Cancer Society's mission is to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer. Benihana's campaign ran throughout the month of October, donating $2 for select menu items across the Company's four brands: Benihana®, Samurai®, RA Sushi® and Haru Sushi®. Employees for all four brands transformed their uniforms for the month to pink shirts, hats and scarves to help generate awareness for this important life-saving cause and raised $50,000.

In September, Benihana celebrated National Fried Rice Day by raising over $100,000 for No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America®. This "National Calendar of Days" holiday was launched by Benihana in 2018 and has supported No Kid Hungry for the last two years by donating $1 for every bowl of fried rice purchased across the Company's restaurants. Each dollar donated can help provide up to ten meals for kids in need*.

And for the last thirteen years, Benihana has supported St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® with an annual campaign to raise funds for the Hospital and its patients. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases, and Benihana is proud to support this world-renowned organization, raising over $50,000 last year by donating $2 from the purchase of select menu items throughout the year.

Benihana is also active in each community served, donating food to local hospitals and first responders, hosting library events, providing certificates of achievement to school students, welcoming school field trips, recognizing veterans and current military and many other activities that support the neighborhoods around the restaurants.

"We care! We are so proud to support these important organizations in their missions to provide assistance and life-saving research. The American Cancer Society, No Kid Hungry and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital are committed to excellence and making a significant difference in our communities. Benihana shares that commitment and we are proud to invite our many guests to join us in supporting each of these charitable organizations," said Tom Baldwin, CEO and President of Benihana Inc.

*Meal equivalency varies during COVID-19 relief. No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals; your donations help support programs that feed kids. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

Benihana Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the nation's leading operator of Japanese teppanyaki and sushi restaurants with more than 100 restaurants operating under the brands BENIHANA, HARU SUSHI, RA SUSHI, and SAMURAI, including franchised BENIHANA restaurants in the United States, the Caribbean, Central America and South America.

