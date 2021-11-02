Crusoe Unveils Climate Oriented Data Center Services Converting Stranded Energy to Computation Modular Data Centers Employ Digital Flare Mitigation® Technology and Waste Energy Streams to Deliver the New Frontier of Clean Cloud Computing for Power-Intensive Workloads

DENVER, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crusoe Energy , a company on a mission to align climate goals with the future of computing infrastructure, is proud to unveil its Data Center Services offering — a new product within its scalable, clean and low-cost cloud compute infrastructure. Digital Flare MitigationⓇ , the technology at the heart of these services, combines the data center solution's robust connectivity, security and reliability with environmentally optimized electrical power from otherwise stranded energy sources. Crusoe's Data Center Services match the networking and operational capabilities of core data centers while empowering organizations to meet their environmental mandates by dramatically reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Crusoe is on a mission to align the long-term interests of the climate with the future of global computing infrastructure, delivering Data Center Services at a fraction of the environmental impact and cost of comparable solutions. Offering modular data centers supported by stranded energy resources flare gas, the company provides unmatched environmental benefits without sacrificing the power of modern data centers.

As the global reliance on data increases, the number of data centers worldwide is growing in parallel. These facilities, while vital to the digital economy, represent huge contributions to worldwide power usage and greenhouse gas emissions. Data centers' global share of electricity consumption is approximately 3%. This number will likely continue to rise, driven by dramatic increases in required computational power for high-performance applications across artificial intelligence, machine learning, graphical rendering, computational biology and more.

Crusoe's Data Center Services position customers for unmatched environmental benefits without sacrificing the power of modern data centers. The company's disruptive Digital Flare MitigationⓇ technology derives power from a traditionally stranded resource: natural gas produced as a byproduct from the oil industry that is otherwise burned off by flaring.

Crusoe captures stranded waste gas resources, converting them into electricity to reduce methane emissions by approximately 98% and CO2-equivalent emissions by 63% compared to continued flaring. Notably, this technology achieves environmental and emissions results that dramatically outperform even solar and wind power.* Tenants enjoy about six times greater reduction in CO2-equivalent emissions due to the continuous nature of flaring and the ability to reduce methane emissions, which are more than 80 times more potent than CO2 as a greenhouse gas. Alongside these green advantages and carbon credit opportunities for customers, Crusoe's Data Center Services provide the security, reliability, connectivity and business continuity that today's IT depends upon.

Crusoe's modular steel structures provide a secure, highly controlled environment, complete with security access controls, dust-proof vestibules, redundant HVAC cooling and fire suppression systems. Power is delivered at flat monthly rates. Standard rack power density is available from 12.5kW to 25kW per rack, or 250kW per module, and is scalable up to multiple megawatts with more upon request. A high-availability, dual-feed power design with an uninterruptible power supply delivers additional peace of mind.

Located in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana, Crusoe delivers top-notch security for data that can be stored and replicated away from high-profile hubs, offering a discreet, diverse environment with low risk of natural disasters. Still, customers are never far from their data, leveraging extensive connectivity through a high-availability, high-bandwidth fiber optic network with microwave backup. This network, operated by Crusoe, delivers:

99.95% service availability

Access to multiple long-haul fiber optic routes

Private lines to anywhere in the world and to the public internet

Scalable data transfer rates from 1Gbps to multiple 100Gbps

Round-trip latency <60ms from anywhere in the continental U.S., round-trip <160ms from the EU, and round-trip <180ms from Asia (site dependent)

Crusoe is dedicated to delivering Data Center Services at a fraction of the environmental impact and cost of comparable services. Crusoe continues to serve as an industry trailblazer, enabling the goals of the technology industry and leading innovative companies across the globe as they increasingly focus on environmental stewardship.

To learn more about Crusoe Energy, please visit www.crusoedatacenters.com or www.crusoeenergy.com and www.crusoecloud.com or contact via email at info@crusoedatacenters.com.

*Estimate based on generalized solar/wind assets.

About Crusoe

Crusoe Energy is on a mission to unlock value in stranded energy resources through the power of computation. We aim to align the long term interests of the climate with the future of global computing infrastructure. As data centers consume an exponentially growing power footprint to deliver technology to all connected devices, we are inspired by making sure that the energy meeting that demand is sourced in an environmentally responsible fashion. Crusoe colocates mobile data centers with stranded energy resources, like flare gas and underloaded renewables, to deliver low-cost, emissions-reducing distributed computing solutions. Crusoe Cloud is a managed cloud services platform powered by Crusoe that enables climate-friendly innovation in computationally intensive fields including artificial intelligence, graphics rendering and computational biology.

