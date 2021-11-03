David Jassem Joins Della Terra as Acting Chief Operating Officer

CAPE COD, Mass., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- della terra , a sustainable, inclusive and ethical fashion footwear brand, announced today that veteran footwear industry expert, David Jassem, will be representing the company as Chief Operating Officer. With a tenure of over 30 years supporting numerous footwear retail stores in Los Angeles, Jassem will bring his expertise to support della terra as it revolutionizes the retail industry to reflect a sustainable business model.

As a part of della terra, Jassem will implement an innovative program allowing the retail industry to flourish in a sustainable direction. In a move away from traditional retail experiences, della terra will partner with stores by providing products in each style and size for consumers to try on and experience. Instead of holding stock, the companies will be able to create a more sustainable shopping experience where consumers will receive their orders directly from the brand, eliminating the cost that comes with carrying inventory. With the retailer obtaining 50% of the sale as a risk-free incentive, della terra hopes to encourage more brands to revitalize their efforts for sustainability and encourage both consumers and retailers to become more educated in eco-friendly shopping and living.

Jassem is no stranger to novel ideas in the retail industry. During his 30 years with David's Shoes, Jassem was an early adapter to computerized POS systems, digital shopping experiences and working with accessible and sustainable brands.

"We are thrilled to have David Jassem join our company as a leader in innovative retail strategy and a visionary for the future of fashion businesses," says Emily Landsman, founder and CEO of della terra. "We firmly believe that in order to make a significant difference in our impact on this planet, we need to partner with other businesses who can share in our sustainable practices. It is not enough that della terra has been sustainable from its very inception, our aim is to roll out a partnership strategy that empowers ours and other businesses to mitigate environmental impact while servicing the contemporary fashion landscape."

"I am very excited to join Emily and her team and bring sustainability to fashion," says David Jassem. "Producing and selling fashion in a sustainable model is and must be the future of our industry. I look forward to setting a new standard on how the business of fashion can be done in an eco-friendly manner."

Launched during the Covid pandemic, della terra has introduced an eco-friendly footwear line without sacrificing comfort or style. The PETA-certified brand's goal is to create an evergreen product line. In addition to it's sustainable efforts, della terra plants a tree for every pair of shoes purchased with One Tree Planted .

About della terra

della terra is a sustainable, inclusive and accessible footwear company that launched Spring 2021. The company aims to create seasonless staples made from vegan and recycled materials. Founded by Emily Landsman, tenured shoe designer, who after surviving Covid-19, realized what was missing from the industry: sustainability. Using vegan and recycled materials, della terra has set out to create a line of seasonless fashion staples, reducing waste, while highlighting the importance of equity and ethicality.

