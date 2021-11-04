The Gilbert Law Group® Named to 2022 Edition of "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News - Best Lawyers®

DENVER, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based in Denver, The Gilbert Law Group® has been named a Tier 1 Metropolitan "Best Law Firm" for 2022 by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® for the below legal practice areas in Colorado:

The Gilbert Law Group® (PRNewsfoto/The Gilbert Law Group)

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

The Gilbert Law Group® earned its first ranking by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® in the very first edition of "Best Law Firms" in 2010. Since then, the firm has received several other rankings in 2011, 2012, 2014, and 2021.

While being selected to any edition of "Best Law Firms" is a major accomplishment, it does not give a firm a competitive advantage for subsequent editions. All firms, regardless of how many times they have been ranked before, must score highly during a comprehensive annual review. Verdicts, settlements, case history, legal skill, expertise, and quality of service are some of the areas dissected in the review, which relies heavily on peer and client feedback. Several rankings in Tier 1 (the highest of three tiers) by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® is, therefore, a significant honor, and one that is very difficult to obtain.

Qualifying for "Best Law Firms" review is just as hard as scoring well in it, with each firm required to have one attorney in The Best Lawyers in America© to be eligible. A mere 6% of the nation's attorneys in private practice are chosen as listed lawyers for this Best Lawyers® guide.

The Gilbert Law Group® met this eligibility requirement with the selection of James L. Gilbert , firm founder and senior partner, to the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America by Best Lawyers®. His first listing in this guide dates back to 1997.

With a reputation of acclaim and effective advocacy, The Gilbert Law Group® scored highly for its chosen practice areas and region. To date, its attorneys have successfully taken on many major corporations—such as Ford and General Motors—and, overall, recovered more than $1 billion in client compensation. It remains the only law firm in the nation to have an in-house engineering team, which has proven integral to winning cases involving defective products.

The Gilbert Law Group® is very honored to have received rankings by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® for 2022, and its attorneys look forward to another year of fighting tooth and nail for the victims of negligence.

Please visit The Gilbert Law Group® online at thegilbertlawgroup.com to learn more. Its acclaimed attorney team accepts cases from coast to coast. For further information on "Best Law Firms," visit bestlawfirms.usnews.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Gilbert Law Group®