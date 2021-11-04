Illuminate Social Brings Fresh Approach To Digital Creator Representation With Standard Setting Transparency Practices

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Illuminate Social , a new creator management and brand partnerships company located in the heart of Los Angeles, has officially opened its doors for business. Fueled by a multi-million dollar investment from Loki Artist Group, the agency, co-founded by creator industry leader Becca Bahrke and former WME agent Travis Newman, offers established and emerging digital talent a place to take their career to the next level, while also providing unparalleled attention to clients' financial needs with a proprietary transparency-based, state-of-the-art payment and campaign management system - Spark.

"I founded Illuminate Social as there was a need for more professional and transparent representation for creators. Building a brand as an influencer is not easy as every decision is absolutely crucial to their success," said Becca Bahrke, CEO and co-founder of Illuminate Social. "We pride ourselves not only on working with macro-influencers, but also on championing rising talent. In addition, we ensure there's alignment between the creator and the brand as well as a clear understanding of all financial dealings. There's nothing more rewarding than watching a creator grow and knowing we're part of their journey."

The newest round of talent signings to join the Illuminate Social family include Dylan Mulvaney , Latisha Tankard , and Allison Mertzman of Thirsty On Main . Overseen by Senior Vice President of Talent Cara Winn, the company continues to build its roster of incredibly talented digital creators at lightning speed, including Officially Quigley , Britnee Kent , Katie Morton , Daddies To Three and Ashley Brooke

Further emphasizing Illuminate Social's dedication to efficiency and transparency, the company has set a new industry standard by building the Spark platform. Spark offers Illuminate Social clients up-to-the-minute visibility into their own projects and payment statuses. In an industry infamous for its lack of transparency, Illuminate Social has set themselves apart through the Spark portal that helps clients manage their campaigns, view their contracts and deals in the pipeline, receive notifications on when a brand pays Illuminate Social and submit weekly payments to their creators.

"In a rapidly growing industry with few standards or best practices, it's so important to have a trusted team that communicates clearly and handles your business effectively so that creators can focus on creating," added Travis Newman, president, Illuminate Social. "I could not be more excited to announce Illuminate Social, a company that we hope will change the world of digital creator management for the better. As a long-time friend of Becca's, I have always admired her work from afar and am so excited to get the opportunity to work with someone who I consider to be a rare talent. We hope that Illuminate Social will offer our clients and partners a refreshingly professional level of service that is a step ahead of what they are accustomed to."

The company has already executed significant deals for its talent, including collaborations with P&G brands such as Olay, Mattel, L'Oréal subsidiary NYX, Steve Madden and Le Vian Jewelry.

Illuminate Social is backed by Loki Artist Group, a progressive global entertainment company founded in 2020 by industry veterans Bob Murray, Zack Dekkaki and Ric Wake. The two companies share complementary services, resources and networks to successfully grow brands and talent.

