New In Vitro Diagnostics Business Outlook Newsletter Launched

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Science and Medicine Group, the company behind Instrument Business Outlook, Kalorama Information, SDi and other publications, announces the publication of In Vitro Diagnostics Business Outlook, focusing on the business of clinical testing.

"No one needs to be told how important in vitro diagnostics are anymore," said Bruce Carlson, Senior VP of Publications for Science and Medicine Group. "The COVID-19 pandemic has made the point starkly clear that early testing prevents disease. But the pace of the diagnostics industry has picked up, and there is a need for regular updating and assessing of the market."

This new twice-monthly publication dedicated to the IVD market, In Vitro Diagnostics Business Outlook offers the following:

Market Sizing and Forecasting of IVD Market Segments in Every Issue

Clinical Chemistry, Infectious Disease Testing, Oncology, Hematology, Blood Banking, Coagulation, Point of Care–Updates on the Important Test Categories You Need to Know About

Industry Watch – Developments with COVID-19 and Other Testing

M&A, Distribution, Partnerships Tracked and Charted

New Product Introductions and Company Announcements

Company Profiling and Quarterly Results Summaries

Regional Market Coverage

Unique features of this new newsletter include market analysis in each issue and a table that tracks important deals - including mergers and technology partnerships in the IVD industry.

"What our customers have told us is that market research reports are great but they need more frequent updates," Carlson said. "The Outlook is designed to provide that."

In Vitro Diagnostics Business Outlook is designed to provide the most relevant news. Included is news that could affect business decisions near-term. In Vitro Diagnostics Business Outlook also explains the relevant science behind partnerships, product launches and business deals.

Science and Medicine Group also publishes the bimonthly Instrument Business Outlook newsletter, and Cell and Gene Therapy Business Outlook.

Information is available at: www.invitrodiagnosticsbusinessoutlook.com

About Science and Medicine Group

Science and Medicine Group supports companies seeking to commercialize products for the rapidly changing marketplace at the intersection of science, medicine and technology. Comprised of industry leading brands, Science and Medicine Group serves analytical instrument, life science, imaging and clinical diagnostic companies by helping them create strategies and products to win markets and provide platforms to digitally engage their markets through a variety of innovative solutions. Our clients, including some of the top Fortune 500 companies in the world, use our business intelligence, market research, publications and marketing platforms to grow their businesses globally.

