Premier CBD Hub Launches New 2.0 Site and Premier CBD Hub Branded Products in time for the Holidays

MIAMI, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier CBD Hub, seller of a variety of hemp-derived THC-Free Cannabidiol (CBD) Isolate products such as oils, drops/tinctures, creams, moisturizers, chews, and capsules, is pleased to announce its new retooled 2.0 website and branded products launch.

Premier CBD Hub made a name for itself earlier this year by launching a one-stop shop "hub" for all things Hemp CBD, premiercbdhub.com . Founder/COO John Hurley commented, "we found that many people were tired of looking on multiple e-commerce sites for reliable CBD products that addressed different needs from the top manufacturers. Consumers wanted one trustworthy place that carried products from different suppliers at the best prices".

Premier CBD Hub did just that. With the launch of their new 2.0 site, they're well-positioned to take over the market just in time for the holiday shopping season. "Nobody ever thinks about giving CBD products as holiday gifts yet, most people would appreciate the thoughtful gesture. People are turning to CBD more and more. We want to provide the best user experience available to our customers in an industry that's still not the most polished or professional." - John Hurley, COO

In addition, Premier CBD Hub is shaking up the status quo with the launch of its self-branded product line for pets, pain, sleep and relaxation. CEO Alex Malagon was quoted as saying "based on our metrics and research, we knew exactly what the marketplace was lacking and our initial product launch is indicative of just that. We tasked our best manufacturer suppliers to bring consumers products we know they want and will enjoy."

About Premier CBD Hub, LLC

Premier CBD Hub is a reseller of non-THC CBD Hemp (cannabinoid) products from various respected manufacturers and suppliers in the CBD marketplace. They offer a "one-stop-shop" approach where consumers can find the best products from top manufacturers at competitive prices, all in one place.

