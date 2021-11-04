Trucendent and Cannon Financial Institute Partner to Help Financial Advisors Bolster their Estate Planning Knowledge & Services <legend role="h2">Partnership to Digitally Transform the Wealth Transfer Process for Advisors, Their Clients, and Their Clients' Families</legend>

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucendent, a firm dedicated to improving estate planning for clients and advisors, and Cannon Financial Institute, a leading professional development firm helping financial professionals gain advanced skillsets, today announced a strategic partnership in support of advisor education, practice management, and client engagement in the areas of estate planning and trust management.

To learn more about Trucendent, please visit www.trucendent.com.

Most advisors struggle to retain relationships with their clients' heirs. This is typically due to a lack of a relationship with key beneficiaries and insufficient understanding of the client's overall estate plan. With an excess of $100 trillion estimated to be handed down from one generation to the next over the coming three decades, a fully integrated wealth transfer process is crucial. Advisors need knowledge, skills, and technology tools to best guide their clients through these long-term decisions.

"We are committed to investing in the advancement of advisory skills as a core pillar of our business, along with our platform and network of fiduciary professionals that elevate the financial advisor experience," said John Yackel, CEO, Trucendent. "While others merely offer basic reporting and software, we are investing in a holistic solution that develops the requisite fiduciary skills that advisors need to help them better serve their clients. The Trucendent and Cannon Financial partnership will play a major role in transforming the wealth transfer process."

Cannon is a known leader in advisor education. Trucendent's strategic partnership with Cannon will enable advisors to better communicate wealth transfer processes and options to their clients. Advisors using the Trucendent platform will have the unique ability to offer their clients top-tier estate planning knowledge and a robust estate visualization experience.

"The financial advisory community has tremendously expanded its capabilities in genuine wealth planning over the last decade. However, many advisors still struggle with creating and delivering a multi-generational approach to serving families, not simply the senior generation. A significant component of that process is strategic legacy planning," said Phil Buchanan, Executive Chairman of the Board, Cannon Financial Institute. "This approach makes sense for all families; not just the multi-millionaire/billionaire group. In conjunction with Trucendent, we seek to bridge that gap."

About Trucendent

Trucendent provides a suite of estate planning and trust management solutions which are designed to help advisors connect with the next generation. The firm's offering enables a seamless wealth transfer process that incorporates crucial family insights. Trucendent has created a powerful network comprised of leading estate planning attorneys along with the industry's leading advisor-friendly corporate trustees for effectively servicing all types of trust accounts.

In addition to empowering advisors to leverage the unique characteristics of a trust account to achieve their clients' goals, Trucendent engages all parties involved in the wealth transfer process—advisors, attorneys, family members, and trustees—through a cohesive and collaborative platform that provides a unified and consistent experience. To learn more, visit www.trucendent.com.

About Cannon Financial Institute

Founded in 1961, Cannon Financial Institute is recognized as one of the leading global consulting and professional development firms serving the financial services industry. Cannon's offerings include industry-forward training in personal trust, corporate trust, sales, relationship and practice management, retirement planning, operations, risk management, audit and compliance, and investment experience. Cannon's tailored consulting and blended learning solutions have helped more than 100,000 professionals in 25+ designations to understand and act on the industry's evolving landscape. For additional information, visit www.cannonfinancial.com.

Media Contacts:

Trucendent, Jonathan Doman, Jdoman@trucendent.com

Cannon Financial Institute, Perry Hooker, phooker@cannonfinancial.com

To learn more about Cannon Financial Institute, please visit www.cannonfinancial.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trucendent