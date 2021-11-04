Volition Veterinary Presents Two Posters at the 2021 Veterinary Cancer Society Conference

Positive data show Nu.Q ® can be used to monitor for disease response and progression including remission monitoring in cancer bearing dogs.

Paves the way for second Nu.Q ® Vet product launch planned for 2022.

A second abstract details the first use of Nu.Q® Capture, Volition's enrichment tool, in the plasma of dogs with lymphoma.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company developing simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers and other life-altering diseases in both humans and animals, is presenting two abstracts at the 2021 Veterinary Cancer Society (VCS) Virtual Annual Conference, which takes place from Thursday, November 4 through Saturday, November 6.

Dr. Tom Butera, Chief Executive Officer of Volition Veterinary Diagnostics Development, LLC said "Being able to use the Nu.Q® Test to not only screen for cancer and help identify disease earlier, but also to monitor the disease progression as an early indication that a dog is coming out of remission, will meet a real unmet need in the market. We expect this disease monitoring product will be our second Nu.Q® Vet product . We believe that this product has significant potential to help improve the treatment and the quality of life for dogs as well as providing valuable additional information to inform the clinical decision-making process for the veterinarian and pet owner. Whilst the veterinary commercial team has been busy negotiating global licensing and distribution arrangements, I'd like to commend the hard work and joint research efforts of the Texas A&M University and Volition team; we are delighted to present these two studies at the world's leading veterinary oncology conference."

"The data demonstrate that Nu.Q® Vet may serve as a more sensitive measurement of both minimal residual disease and remission and could be a useful monitoring test for dogs with cancer. Given Nu.Q® is a simple blood test it would be incredibly useful in the clinic and general practitioner veterinarian's office," said Dr. Heather Wilson-Robles, Professor at Texas A&M University, Chief Medical Officer of Volition Veterinary Diagnostics Development LLC, and President of the VCS.

Dr. Robles added, "The second poster reports our first study using Nu.Q® Capture, Volition's enrichment tool, to better understand the types of circulating nucleosomes and their genome patterns in the plasma of dogs with lymphoma. It was exciting to see that once again the animal data shows similar findings to human studies in that canine lymphoma patients have circulating nucleosomes lacking linker DNA (i.e., shorter nucleosomes) that are not detected in plasma from healthy canines and that Nu.Q® Capture is capable of enriching canine cancer-associated nucleosomes in plasma of lymphoma patients. We look forward to expanding our research in this area."

An interview with Dr. Heather Wilson-Robles, Chief Medical Officer of Volition Veterinary Diagnostics Development LLC.

The Abstracts

Evaluation of plasma nucleosome concentrations as a tool for treatment and disease monitoring in cancer bearing dogs.

Wilson-Robles, H[1], Miller, T[1], Miller, P[1], Jarvis, J[1], Butera, T[2], Matsushita, M[1], Terrell, J[2], Kelly, TK[2]

Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences[1]; Volition America and Volition Veterinary Diagnostics[2]

To view the abstract presentation, click HERE or download the Poster, click HERE





Enrichment tools to better understand the types of circulating nucleosomes and their genome patterns in the plasma of dogs with lymphoma.

Bourne, K[1], Miller, T[1], Jarvis, J[1], Butera, T[2], Kelly, TK[2], Davis, B[1], Wilson-Robles, H[1]

Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences[1]; Volition America and Volition Veterinary Diagnostics[2]

To view the abstract presentation, click HERE or download the Poster, click HERE





To learn more about Volition Veterinary and Nu.Q® Vet please visit our webpage at https://volition.com/veterinary

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company that applies its Nucleosomics™ platform through its subsidiaries to develop simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis such as sepsis and COVID-19. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential to not only prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of Nucleosomics™, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present. Volition is primarily focused on human diagnostics and monitoring but also has a subsidiary focused on animal diagnostics and monitoring.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with a small laboratory in California and additional offices in Texas, London and Singapore, as the company focuses on bringing its diagnostic and disease monitoring products to market.

