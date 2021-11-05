Pendella Technologies partners with Execupay to bring individual life and disability insurance to all people, regardless of age, health status, or income level.

Pendella-Execupay Partnership Brings Important Financial Protection to 1.3 Million Small Business Employees Pendella Technologies partners with Execupay to bring individual life and disability insurance to all people, regardless of age, health status, or income level.

FT. MYERS, Fla., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendella Technologies, a fast-growing technology company on a mission to take the bias out of life insurance, recently announced its partnership with Execupay providing the company's white-labeled, individual life and disability insurance solution to Execupay's clients and the 1.3 million employees they serve.

Through Pendella's AI-powered enterprise SaaS solution, employees can easily buy an individual life and disability insurance policy all within a browser in minutes. Pendella's digital life insurance solution is available to employees at any time and gives them the opportunity to compare insurance options tailored to their unique needs and provided by top-rated, national insurance carriers.

"Our partnership with Execupay empowers small business owners to bring the single-most-important financial protection to their employees without requiring any additional costs or resources," said Bob Gaydos, CEO of Pendella. "Together, we are closing the protection gap and creating greater financial security for future generations."

According to LIMRA, 36 percent of consumers say they plan to purchase life insurance within the next 12 months, which represents the highest purchase intent in the survey's history. There are 102 million uninsured and underinsured Americans who believe they need to buy life insurance or to increase their coverage, which represents 40% of the adult population.

"Pendella Technologies is a perfect fit for our clients, expanding the value they bring to small business owners and their employees," said Scott Abramson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Execupay. "This is an opportunity for small business owners to deliver important financial protection their employees want and need."

Execupay clients can add Pendella's technology to their employee portal by enrolling at www.Pendella.com/enroll .

About Pendella

Pendella is a technology company that exists to make the financial protection of individual life and disability insurance available to all people, regardless of age, health status, or income level. Pendella's full-stack, enterprise SaaS solution is powered by artificial intelligence and big data to automate underwriting and deliver a simple and delightful experience to thousands of people through partnerships with top-rated insurance carriers and distributors. White-label customization enables a seamless experience. Instant life and disability insurance in minutes. No paperwork. No medical exams. Minimal-effort implementation. Visit www.Pendella.com.

Contact: Marissa Buckley, marissa@pendella.com

View original content:

SOURCE Pendella