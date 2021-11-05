Vizetto announces the launch of Reactiv SUITE PRO optimized for laptop and Microsoft Office

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Vizetto Inc., the company that is changing the way the world communicates, announced today the official launch of Reactiv SUITE PRO - a version of Reactiv SUITE specially designed for laptop and personal use in a home office or on the road.

The COVID-19 pandemic put professionals in a box — a virtual one. Web conferencing has been gaining ground for a while, but quite suddenly, it became the rule. Over the past months, mentions of "Zoom fatigue" have popped up more and more on social media, and most professionals are now feeling remote work burnout. But why do we find conference calls so draining? There are a few reasons. Remote meetings are less engaging, open to distractibility, and often become "passive presentations." Our brains don't receive enough sensory input to focus and pay attention and this leads to lack of retention of information and inability to create long term memories that give meaning and impact to these calls.

Reactiv SUITE is an eco-system of software products designed to make remote meetings interactive and memorable. The software allows any professional to share their content, be non-linear in their interactions with their remote participants, fluidly pull up content and media, engage in discussions, visually markup documents and elevate their presence to stand out. On this platform, individuals can focus on getting their message across instead of presenting static data and images using antiquated screen sharing.

Reactiv SUITE PRO is designed to seamlessly integrate with Microsoft Office suite of products. No need to move, copy or upload your data to our servers. Simply create a presentation in Reactiv that points to your data location. The data can be on your server, local hard drive, VPN location, sharepoint location, or even OneDrive. Then, just pin your camera and present using any type of content. Use PowerPoint as a visual aid, bring in Excel documents and Word files when required. Easily underline, highlight and markup any of these documents and inject the ink back into your files as an editable layer. This is very useful to capture your notes, corrections, and trigger a memory when you distribute these files back to your audience.

"We have been beta testing this application for months with the help of hundreds of users, who logged over 20,000 hours of presentations, around the world," said Av Utukuri, founder and CEO of Vizetto. "We spent the time to understand how to make remote presenters stand out and how to refine the tool to make onboarding and reduce the resistance. We curated the best practices and helped these individuals generate impact in their daily presentations. Now we want to bring this knowledge and experience to users around the world."

"Most remote collaboration platforms are geared towards data, authentication and security," said Colin Doe, COO of Vizetto. "Reactiv SUITE is the only tool to focus on the presenter and help them create a memorable meeting that has long term impact. This is critical for any salesperson that is presenting, onboarding and closing a customer. There are over 35 million PowerPoint presentations given everyday, what will your sales teams and organization do to stand out and make an impression in this new normal?"

Reactiv SUITE creates a seamless experience for all users in any work environment, allowing local and remote employees, partners, and customers to simultaneously collaborate and participate as if they were sitting across the table from each other. This is ideal for the hybrid solution that many corporations are moving towards post-pandemic. It gives employees the flexibility to come into the office in smaller groups, as required, and still interface with the larger group working from their home offices, all while enhancing their engagement level.

To download a free copy of Reactive SUITE PRO for your laptop, please visit https://vizetto.com/download/.

About Vizetto

Vizetto Inc. is a Canadian company that develops Reactiv SUITE; software that enables hybrid meeting tools for organizations. The integration of Microsoft Office ecosystem with Reactiv SUITE is one more step for Vizetto's mission of ensuring the best possible user experience for the digital meeting space.

