WOLF HALDENSTEIN ADLER FREEMAN & HERZ LLP: KING'S SEAFOOD COMPANY, LLC DATA BREACH INVESTIGATION ALERT

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, announces that it has filed a complaint on behalf of current and former King's Seafood Company, LLC ("King's Seafood") customers and employees.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO FILL OUT CONTACT FORM

King's Seafood is a growing restaurant chain, with 22 restaurants throughout California, Arizona, and Nevada, and has employed thousands of people to operate and supply these restaurants. King's Seafood employees and customers entrust it with their sensitive and confidential personally identifiable information ("PII"), such as their names, driver's license information, payment card information, medical cards, telephone numbers, and partially redacted Social Security numbers.

On or around August 23, 2021, King's Seafood learned that PII may have been compromised during a cyber-attack which began on June 4, 2021. The hacker gained access to directories where PII was stored. The unauthorized individual was capable of accessing and acquiring the PII in the directories. Nearly a month later, King's Seafood issued a "Notice of Data Breach," dated September 14, 2021, to those whose PII may have been impacted.

If you received a NOTICE OF DATA BREACH from King's Seafood and you reside in the United States, if you wish to discuss this litigation, or if you have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at gstone@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of consumer rights litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. Courts have repeatedly recognized the reputation and expertise of this firm and have appointed it to major positions in complex consolidated litigation.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Rachele R. Byrd, Esq., Partner

Email: gstone@whafh.com or byrd@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (619) 239-4599

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.

View original content:

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP