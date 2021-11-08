Healthpeak Properties to Participate in Nareit's REITworld 2021 Investor Conference

Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago

DENVER, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) announced today that its CEO, Tom Herzog, along with other members of its senior management team, will participate in Nareit's REITworld 2021 Investor Conference on November 9 - 10, 2021.

In connection with the conference, Healthpeak posted a presentation in the Investor Relations section of its website at https://ir.healthpeak.com/investor-presentations.

ABOUT HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRCs. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.

CONTACT

Andrew Johns, CFA
Vice President – Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
720-428-5400

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Healthpeak Properties, Inc.)
Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Healthpeak Properties, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthpeak-properties-to-participate-in-nareits-reitworld-2021-investor-conference-301419054.html

SOURCE Healthpeak Properties, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.