Pangea Natural Foods Inc. Completes $1.4 Million in Their Seed Financing, Plans to List on the CSE. Written by: Rebecca Loree

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vancouver-based vegan company, Pangea Natural Foods, has oversubscribed their Series A funding round with over $1 million in financing, and intends to list on the Canadian Securities Exchange in March 2022.

Plant-based Patties from Pangea Natural Foods (PRNewsfoto/Pangea Natural Foods Inc.)

Founded in April 2021 by Pratap Sandhu, Pangea Natural Foods Inc ., is Vancouver's own vegan food company. Pangea Natural Foods is set to launch its first product, the "Plant-based Patties" and has plans for a wide array of vegan food products down the line thanks to its Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Food and Drug Administration approved production facility.

Having recently announced their flagship product, "Plant-Based Patties," Pangea Foods is pleased to announce they have completed and oversubscribed their $1.4 million seed financing round. Additionally, they are happy to report they intend to list on the Canadian Securities Exchange in March of 2022.

In addition to oversubscribing their Seed A Financing round, Pangea Foods is pleased to announce that they will be attending Canada's largest plant-based event, Planted Expo as an exhibitor.

"Canada's largest plant-based event of the year! With over 200 vegan edible and lifestyle businesses in one place! Plus the stage will be packed with insightful, informative inspirational speakers from around the world."

As Canada's largest plant-based event of the year, Planted Expo will house over 200 vegan edible and lifestyle businesses in one place and the stage will be packed with insightful, informative inspirational speakers from around the world.

Veganism and vegetarianism have been steadily rising in Canada for years . In Canada alone, there are approximately 850,000 vegans and 2.3 million vegetarians and British Columbia has the highest share of both vegetarians and vegans. The percentage of Canadians who eat meat-free meals at least some of the time also keeps increasing.

This explains why Vancouver is the host of the first ever Planted Expo . The event runs November 20th - 21st, 2021 right in the heart of Vancouver at the Vancouver Convention Center West, one of the world's most environmentally sustainable buildings.

Pangea Foods is thrilled to announce that they are taking part in the Planted Expo and will be showcasing their new flagship product, "Plant-based Patties" at Booth 331. This event will create great exposure and catapult Pangea Foods forward as their new product will be available in local retailers and on their website here: Pangea Natural Foods Website.

About: Founded in April 2021 by Pratap Sandu, Pangea Natural Foods Inc. is Vancouver's own vegan food company. Pangea Natural Foods has partnered with world renowned food scientists to formulate its high-quality food product and is set to launch its first product, the "Plant-based Patties." Pangea Foods offers a revolutionary Plant-based Patty free of GMO ingredients, fillers, antibiotics, hormones, and bioengineered ingredients. Standing by their brand "Powered by Plants," Pangea Foods plans for a wide array of vegan food products in the near future thanks to its CFIA and FDA-approved production facility.

Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements:

Certain information included in this press release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project", "will'' or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements. These statements are based on management's current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These

forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Pangea Foods Inc. believes that its assumptions are reasonable and attainable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. Pangea Foods Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

For further information: Media contact: media@pangeafood.com

Find the new Plant-based Patties at the Pangea Natural Foods website .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pangea Natural Foods Inc.