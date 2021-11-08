Statement On Build Back Better Bill: Tri Global Energy CEO Says the Job Is Not Finished

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A major infrastructure bill is headed to President Biden's desk for his signature – but a leading renewable energy developer says that the job is not finished.

Tri Global Energy

John Billingsley, Chairman and CEO of Dallas-based Tri Global Energy, says that the second bill - the Build Back Better Bill, slated to be voted on by the House of Representatives the week of Nov. 15 – contains critical provisions for the infrastructure of the future: renewable energy projects.

"The Build Back Better Bill is necessary to maintain momentum for America's shift to clean energy and to help reverse climate change," said Billingsley. "It's a win-win-win-win proposition – an investment in clean energy that in turn generates hundreds of thousands of jobs, billions of dollars in capital investments and local taxes, electricity savings for businesses and homeowners, and better air quality for everyone."

The Build Back Better Bill has been called the largest national investment ever in clean energy and the climate, but Billingsley says that investment will be more than paid back by the benefits of the renewable energy industry. "Tri Global Energy is only 12 years old, but our company alone is already responsible for almost $10 billion in capital spending, tax revenues and payments to local landowners and investors. With the provisions of this new bill, the entire renewable energy industry – particularly wind and solar – will pay exponential benefits to our country, and our elected representatives must ensure that happens."

About Tri Global Energy

We are developers of sustainable energy. Tri Global Energy's mission is to improve communities through local economic development generated by originating and commercializing renewable energy and storage projects. The company currently originates and develops utility-scale wind, solar and energy storage projects in Texas, Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Tri Global Energy's headquarters is in Dallas with regional development offices in Lubbock, Texas; El Paso and Forreston, Illinois; and Reynolds and Hartford City, Indiana. For more information, visit www.triglobalenergy.com.

