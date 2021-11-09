Golden State Insurance Agency Gears Up for Future Growth by Partnering with Integrity Rapidly evolving IMO will expand Integrity's life insurance distribution and gain access to technology and resources designed to improve the insurance experience

DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), one of the nation's leading independent distributors of life, health and wealth products, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Golden State Insurance Agency, ("Golden State"), an independent marketing organization ("IMO") based in Carlsbad, California. As part of the acquisition, Domonique Rodgers, President of Golden State Insurance Agency, will become a Managing Partner in Integrity. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Domonique and his team are known as a 'can-do' agency — they're willing to do whatever it takes to protect American families," explained Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity Marketing Group. "As an Integrity partner, Golden State's legacy of service and success will impact the industry for years to come. Domonique embodies Integrity's values both at work and in his community, and I know he will be a compelling addition to our partner network. With the full scope of Integrity's insurtech platform at their fingertips, Golden State can leverage innovative technology and marketing to reach more Americans. We can't wait to see them succeed and we're thrilled to welcome them to the Integrity team."

For the past decade, Rodgers has grown Golden State into a forward-thinking and energetic industry leader fueled by a rapidly expanding team of dedicated and resourceful agents. The IMO provides life, final expense and mortgage protection products through agents working across the United States.

"Partnering with Integrity offers Golden State the opportunity to truly reach its full potential," said Domonique Rodgers, President of Golden State Insurance Agency. "Our service-driven agents come from diverse backgrounds, and we believe they all bring something special to the table. They now can reach much higher goals and serve people more effectively than ever before, knowing that Integrity has our back. I'm a big team person and I'm so humbled and overjoyed to become part of the best team in the industry. The caliber of colleagues and mentors I'll be working with at Integrity is unmatched. Today is the fulfillment of a dream of mine, and I'm so proud that Golden State will be an Integrity partner."

The addition of Golden State brings even more energy and focus to Integrity's network of legendary industry leaders who collaborate on best practices and strategies designed to better serve and protect American consumers. These partners include CSG Actuarial, ThomasARTS, Deft Research, Access Capital, Brokers International and Insurance Administrative Solutions' third-party administrator.

"Over the past ten years, Domonique and his team have proven they have the character and the tenacity to succeed in this industry," shared Shawn Meaike, President of Family First Life and Managing Partner at Integrity. "The Golden State team has always been very supportive of each other and their clients. Integrity understands the vital role agents play in serving Americans with the right life insurance, health insurance and retirement solutions. Now it's our turn to support Golden State with some of the industry's most advanced resources and technology. We're always grateful to add hard-working, enthusiastic people like Domonique to our team, and we look forward to a bright future together."

Golden State will leverage Integrity's strong platform of proprietary resources, including quoting and enrollment tools, CRM, product development, as well as data and analytics. The agency can retain its focus on recruiting and training agents by utilizing Integrity's business infrastructure of shared services, which encompasses IT, human resources, legal and compliance and access to a world-class advertising and marketing agency.

In addition, Golden State employees can now receive meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

For more information about Golden State's decision to partner with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/GoldenState.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their health, wealth and legacy with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's almost 5,500 employees work with agents and advisors across the country. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About Golden State Insurance Agency

Golden State Insurance Agency has grown to become an influential industry leader. The Golden State team's can-do spirit and dedication to protecting the families of agents and clients has helped the agency thrive. A big part of the agency's success has been its unwavering commitment to provide opportunities to men and women of all backgrounds, races and beliefs. Golden State's extensive training and support empowers agents to build lasting careers by serving the life insurance needs of people in their communities.

