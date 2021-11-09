Neurocrine Biosciences to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) today announced that members of the management team will participate at the following investor conferences:

Kevin Gorman , Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Abernethy , Chief Financial Officer will present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference at 1:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time ( 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time ) on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 in London .

Matt Abernethy , Chief Financial Officer, and Eiry Roberts, Chief Medical Officer, will present at the Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference at 10:55 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday , Nov. 30, 2021.

The live presentations will be webcast and may be accessed on the Company's website under Investors at www.neurocrine.com. A replay of the presentations will be available on the website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the events and will be archived for approximately one month.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering life-changing treatments for people with serious, challenging and under-addressed neurological, endocrine and psychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis*, uterine fibroids* and clinical programs in multiple therapeutic areas. For nearly three decades, Neurocrine Biosciences has specialized in targeting and interrupting disease-causing mechanisms involving the interconnected pathways of the nervous and endocrine systems. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn. (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

