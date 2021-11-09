Panasonic Releases Firmware Update for GH5 II

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic today announced the release of a firmware update program Ver.1.1 for the LUMIX GH5 II to enhance performance and usability. The firmware program will be available at LUMIX Global Customer Support website https://panasonic.jp/support/global/cs/dsc/ at 8:00 pm EST on November 29, 2021.

LUMIX GH5 II Firmware Update

The GH5 II is a hybrid mirrorless camera that meets the needs of all creators, featuring wireless live streaming capability and C4K 60p/50p 10-bit video recording. With this firmware update, wired streaming performance is enhanced to realize high quality video streaming. It complies with RTP/RTSP streaming via wired LAN and via USB tethering to support maximum 4K high resolution livestreaming for both indoor and outdoor use.

GH5 II Firmware Version 1.1

1. Streaming capability of high-quality video up to 4K

- IP streaming (RTP/RTSP) of video and audio (AAC) with PC via wired LAN is possible.

・It is also possible to livestream using multiple cameras using LUMIX Tether PC software*.

- RTMP/RTMPS streaming via USB tethering with a smartphone is possible.

Resolution Frame Rate Codec Bitrate IP Streaming

using PC Software

(RTP/RTSP) Direct Streaming

(RTMP/RTMPS) Wired LAN USB Tethering Wi-Fi 4K 60p H.265 50/25 Mbps YES - - 30p 25/12.5 Mbps YES - - FHD 60p 20/16 Mbps YES - - 30p 12/6 Mbps YES - - 4K 60p H.264 50 Mbps YES - - 25 Mbps YES YES* - 30p 25 Mbps YES YES* - 12.5 Mbps YES YES - FHD 60p 16/Mbps YES YES YES* 8 Mbps YES YES YES 30p 6/3 Mbps YES YES YES HD 60p 6 Mbps YES YES YES 30p 4 Mbps YES YES YES *RTMP only



2. Added functions

- [Live View Composite] function has been added.

- 720° and 1080° have been added as the options of [Focus Ring Control].

- The camera can be connected to LUMIX Tether via wired LAN

- Multiple cameras can be controlled from LUMIX Tether.*

- Zoom operation of the LUMIX G power zoom lenses can be controlled from LUMIX Tether.*

* Requires LUMIX Tether PC software Ver.2.0 or higher. The LUMIX Tether software Ver2.0 will be available at LUMIX Global Customer Support website https://panasonic.jp/support/global/cs/dsc/ at UTC 1:00 on 30 November, 2021.

3. Performance improvement

-There were cases where the camera froze when transferring images to a PC via Wi-Fi (5GHz). This phenomenon has been fixed.

•All functions may not be available depending on the situation.

•Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.

