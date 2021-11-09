Panasonic Releases Firmware Update for GH5 II

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic today announced the release of a firmware update program Ver.1.1 for the LUMIX GH5 II to enhance performance and usability. The firmware program will be available at LUMIX Global Customer Support website https://panasonic.jp/support/global/cs/dsc/ at 8:00 pm EST on November 29, 2021.
The GH5 II is a hybrid mirrorless camera that meets the needs of all creators, featuring wireless live streaming capability and C4K 60p/50p 10-bit video recording. With this firmware update, wired streaming performance is enhanced to realize high quality video streaming. It complies with RTP/RTSP streaming via wired LAN and via USB tethering to support maximum 4K high resolution livestreaming for both indoor and outdoor use.
GH5 II Firmware Version 1.1
1. Streaming capability of high-quality video up to 4K
- IP streaming (RTP/RTSP) of video and audio (AAC) with PC via wired LAN is possible.
・It is also possible to livestream using multiple cameras using LUMIX Tether PC software*.
- RTMP/RTMPS streaming via USB tethering with a smartphone is possible.
Resolution
Frame Rate
Codec
Bitrate
IP Streaming
Direct Streaming
Wired LAN
USB Tethering
Wi-Fi
4K
60p
H.265
50/25 Mbps
YES
-
-
30p
25/12.5 Mbps
YES
-
-
FHD
60p
20/16 Mbps
YES
-
-
30p
12/6 Mbps
YES
-
-
4K
60p
H.264
50 Mbps
YES
-
-
25 Mbps
YES
YES*
-
30p
25 Mbps
YES
YES*
-
12.5 Mbps
YES
YES
-
FHD
60p
16/Mbps
YES
YES
YES*
8 Mbps
YES
YES
YES
30p
6/3 Mbps
YES
YES
YES
HD
60p
6 Mbps
YES
YES
YES
30p
4 Mbps
YES
YES
YES
*RTMP only
2. Added functions
- [Live View Composite] function has been added.
- 720° and 1080° have been added as the options of [Focus Ring Control].
- The camera can be connected to LUMIX Tether via wired LAN
- Multiple cameras can be controlled from LUMIX Tether.*
- Zoom operation of the LUMIX G power zoom lenses can be controlled from LUMIX Tether.*
* Requires LUMIX Tether PC software Ver.2.0 or higher. The LUMIX Tether software Ver2.0 will be available at LUMIX Global Customer Support website https://panasonic.jp/support/global/cs/dsc/ at UTC 1:00 on 30 November, 2021.
3. Performance improvement
-There were cases where the camera froze when transferring images to a PC via Wi-Fi (5GHz). This phenomenon has been fixed.
•All functions may not be available depending on the situation.
•Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.
About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company
Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world serving consumers and also by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chain and Smart Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2021, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at https://na.panasonic.com/us
Follow Press Updates for Panasonic Lumix:
Internet http://us.panasonic.com/news
Facebook http://www.facebook.com/lumix
Instagram http://www.instagram.com/lumixusa
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America